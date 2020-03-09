Menu
A fresh face for USQ

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
9th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
Professor Josh Pienaar has worked in more than 20 countries across a range of industries and now has his sights set on the University of Southern Queensland (USQ), commencing his role as its new Pro Vice-Chancellor for Students.

Passionate about enhancing the quality of learning and teaching in regional Australia, Professor Pienaar said there was nothing more important than the student experience.

“I want to focus on making sure that our students study the right qualification, that they become incredibly employable and that they also become an integral part of the community,” Professor Pienaar said.

“Students want to give back and become part of the community, which is an important part of regional universities.

“They also want a good qualification, a great experience, a connection to the real world and a good starting salary – which USQ is already leading in Australia.”

Within his role, Professor Pienaar will be responsible for Student Attraction and Communication, Student Administrative Support and Retention, Student Life, and Success and Wellbeing portfolios.

His leadership will also help drive innovation in student success, retention, and graduate and career outcomes, and will build the University’s relationships with its student communities across all campuses.

“I want our students to say that they’ve received a great education which has lead them to receiving a great job through an amazing and personal student experience,” Professor Pienaar said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

