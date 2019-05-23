How you can make cash quicker at recycle centres

With TOMRA so packed it's hard to get motivated to return recycling.

IF YOU are tired of giving up an hour each time you go to recycle your bottles and cans, there is an alternative which can see you in and out in a few minutes.

Since the introduction of the Containers for Change scheme, 173,000 Queenslanders now have a Scheme ID which has seen over $50 million returned to user, charities and community organisations.

The milestones keep ticking over, with the number of items returned now reading half a billion since November 1.

So what's the best way to drop off your cans and bottles? If you have 50 or more containers, ask your local recycling centre if they have Bag Drop.

HERE'S HOW IT WORKS:

1. Bag it (in your choice of bag)

2. Stick it (attach the barcode sticker provided)

3. Scan it (using your app)

4. Drop it (into the chute provided)

Once you've done that you should receive your refund within 48 hours. You can check the progress of your return at any time under the 'Activity' section of your app.

So if you're not in a hurry for your cash, Bag Drop is a fast and easy option which means you are straight in and out with no waiting your turn to feed the machines.

Michael Dickenson is the manager at the Tomra Recycling Centre in West Ipswich, and says that even though the bag drop has increased in popularity since day one, it is still only one in four people that are using the service.

"I'd say bag drops have increased tenfold since we opened, and we encourage anyone with more than a hundred containers to use the service," Mr Dickenson said.

"It's beneficial to them, as they don't have to wait. They just scan their code, drop them off and go.

"We have four staff on behind the scenes to manage thing, and all the contents of the bags go in a bulk sorter. You don't have to sort out the containers, the machine works on the same format at the self-serve machines.

"I'd say about 25 per cent of people are using the bag drop, but we can handle a lot more. If you have lots of containers, it's the way to go."

There are now 275 sites across the state that take your containers.

For more visit www.containersforchange.com.au