Yael Marsh from Redbank Plains has been using her recycling money on LOL! Dolls.
A family that recycles together, stays together

Navarone Farrell
27th Mar 2019 2:00 PM
THE Marsh family has long been a trash-savvy, according to matriarch Sharon.

Her daughter, Yael (above) has been recycling since the TOMRA Recycling Centre opened it's doors almost five months ago.

"Actually since the start, I think we took our first lo tin there the same week they opened,” Ms Marsh said.

They source the containers from anywhere they can, home, workplaces and even the streets.

"Dad brings home a lot of recycling from his workplace,” Mrs Marsh said.

"And the kids, if they see them when they're walking around, any empty containers in the street, they will pick them up and put them in their bag and pop them in the recycling.

"All while giving me a big story about how people just shouldn't litter,” she laughed.

Although Ms Marsh couldn't quantify the dollar figure her family had recycled, she said the family had cashed in for quite a few LOL! Dolls, and the hubby had scored some car parts as well.

"For Yael it changes between JoJo (Siwa) merchandise and LOL! Dolls,” she said.

"The financial incentives are useful, but to be honest we were doing it before it all came in anyway.

"My husband worked at Cleanaway 20 years ago when recycling first started, we have separate bins in our kitchen areas so rubbish does get sorted.

"My son (Zephryn, 13) said something recently about how we need to look after the planet.”

