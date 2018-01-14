A dream haven for rev-heads re-opens its doors

NEW LOCATION: Ian Bone shows off a number of vehicles in their new location in Sumner.

NEW LOCATION: Ian Bone shows off a number of vehicles in their new location in Sumner. Ashleigh Howarth

HISTORIC racing cars, motorcycles and thousands of pieces of memorabilia that were once on display in Ipswich can now be found down the road in the Brisbane suburb of Sumner.

The Queensland Motorsport Museum, which was previously located inside Ipswich City Square, closed their doors in the middle of last year due to the Ipswich CBD upgrades.

What followed was a few months of limbo for owner Ian Bone, as he tried to find a space where he could proudly show off the large number of vehicles and impressive trinkets which he had accumulated for the public's pleasure.

When discussions regarding moving the museum to a number of possible sites in Ipswich fell through, he broadened his horizons and found a new space in the Centenary suburbs.

Mr Bone re-opened his doors on January 2, and visitors have been coming in their droves.

"I have had a fantastic response from the community and a great turnover,” Mr Bone said.

"I have had more people visit here in the past week than I did in the last five or six weeks when I was in Ipswich.

"People come through the doors and they tell me just how amazing this place is.”

Despite his current location being smaller in size, he has still managed to squeeze a lot in. The museum is divided up into two separate areas.

When you walk through the museum entrance, the first vehicles you see are four motorbikes which have been lovingly restored.

These bikes are on loan from an Ipswich resident who wanted to share his passion of motorbikes with the museum's visitors.

When you walk down the stairs you will find a number of speedway cars, an old V8 racecar which was driven by Peter Williamson and Mark Skaife and original formula one race cars, just to name a few.

In the second part of the museum, you will be blown away by the thousands of memorabilia items from famous drivers such as Peter Brock and Garth Tander, as well as vehicle parts, flags, model cars, trinkets, books, magazines and more.

"I have had some people come and spend more than three hours here,” Mr Bone said.

The Queensland Motorsport Museum is open 10am-4pm, Wednesday to Sunday.

Entry fees are $15 for adults, $10 for concession and car clubs and $5 for children with a paying adult.

Find them at 25 Argon St, Sumner, inside the Sumner Industrial Park.