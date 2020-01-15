A divine gig to help our brave fireys

Musicians from the Ipswich City Symphony will be hosting a concert at St Pauls Anglican Church in Ipswich on Sunday, February 9 at 4pm. Helen Carvolth, Alex McPherson, Tom Riethmuller and Alexandra Gorton. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Musicians from the Ipswich City Symphony will be hosting a concert at St Pauls Anglican Church in Ipswich on Sunday, February 9 at 4pm. Helen Carvolth, Alex McPherson, Tom Riethmuller and Alexandra Gorton. Picture: Cordell Richardson

AN ARRAY of beautiful and classical orchestra pieces will ring out of St Paul’s Anglican Church next month for a benefit concert to help raise money for the brave firefighters who step up in face of danger to defend their communities when disaster strikes.

Talented musicians from the Ipswich City Symphony Orchestra will pick up their instruments and delight music lovers from across the region on Sunday, February 9, with all proceeds from the show being donated to the Ipswich Command of the Rural Service.

Orchestra concert master Helen Carvolth said she has known people impacted by the fires, and wanted to donate to a local cause should blazes tear through the region again.

“Like everyone else, we have been moved by the tragic circumstances of the fires,” she said.

“It hits close to home for some people, so we really wanted to do something to help.

“The Ipswich City Symphony Orchestra has always been strongly rooted in the community... so this concert will be a fundraiser for our Rural Fire Service right here.

“We have realised helping our local community is going to be the best way to try and really strengthen the whole community when these sorts of things happen.

“One thing we have observed is the struggle our volunteer firefighters have endured with not enough funding, training or equipment needed to do the job. They are all doing an amazing job in what has been such a big crisis across the country.”

Mrs Carvolth said her parents have been impacted by fires, as well as students from the school she works at.

“My parents lost some of their property in the fires outside of Gatton, but they were luckier than some people,” she said.

“I work at Ipswich Girls’ Grammar and I have had some students and parents who were affected when the fires were very close to Ipswich, so yes, it is very close to us.”

The concert will feature classical pieces from Tchaikovsky’s Serenade, as well as musical items from Les Misérables and a few special encores.

“We have put together a program that is a mix of classical and popular styles, which we feel everyone will enjoy,” Mrs Carvolth said.

The concert will be begin at 4pm at St Paul’s Anglican Church, 124 Brisbane St, Ipswich.

Tickets to the show are $20 for adults, $15 for concession and $12 for students. Children under 12 are free.

The orchestra will also perform the same concert in the Brisbane suburb of Graceville on Saturday, February 8 at the Graceville Uniting Church, beginning at 7pm.

This concert will also be raising money, but this time proceeds will be donated to the Red Cross.

If you are not able to make a show but would still like to donate, reach out to the Ipswich City Symphony Orchestra on Facebook.