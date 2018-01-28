A delicious way to celebrate Australia

PORK on a spit basted in honey and OJ then splashed with apple sauce and eaten on rolls was the way to dine at the Springfield Tavern after Miss Piggy was sacrificed by chef Ron Southwell for Australia Day 2018.

Served up with a salad of mango, avocado and cashews and washed down with wine or beers.

At another table tucking into chips and gravy were George Armistead clad in a pineapple shirt, and his sister Amy's who sported a bright number printed with koala bears and Australiana.

Scott Manning shouted his son Kale a beer for his 22nd birthday, then they left in his uniquely Aussie vibrant green 1971 Holden Kingswood.

Down the road Orion Lagoon took on a unique Aussie blend of cultures as hundreds of families sweltered out our national day with standing room only in the lagoons.

Brightly coloured BYO shade shelters and umbrellas dotted the lawns, sunscreen was slapped on, and a few fair-skinned Skippy-dads sported burned skin with singlet lines.

It was melt-down summer weather, chips and pizza were on the lunch menu, and those not in the water sought out remnants of shade on the terraces. Lifesavers in their towers kept a sharp-eyed watch on proceedings but no lurking sharks were spotted.

Kids from one big family group and their friends were whacking into a giant swinging piñata, moulded into a soft-serve ice cream as their hits flung sweets out onto the parched grass.

The traditional cricket match between Australia and England was being shown on the big screen at the Orion Hotel, its terrace filled with drinkers and eaters of the Aussie Beef pie with wagyu beef, while others splashed in the two pools.

A few drinkers sported green and gold zinc.

Revellers get stuck in

LAMINGTON splatter covered the faces of a group of competitive youngsters who chowed down an assortment of the coconut covered cakes, enthusiastically taking part in the Springlake Hotel's lamington-eating competition.

Watched by their cheering families, it was Nicholas "Nicko" Denny, 10, who devoured the cakes to claim victory.

His proud gran Di McLelland, visiting from Lismore, NSW, gave the lad some helpful advice before the race start, telling him to eat the pavlova lamingtons first - "they scrunch and go down quicker".

While older brother Tom took a more laid-back approach, his younger brother Louis fired up but choked up.

Strong competition came from sisters Eliza and Charlotte McMahon, from Forest Lakes, and their friends Scarlett and Jade Watkins.

The girls said they learned a few lessons that they can use in their next Aussie Day challenge.