A decent downpour a must as city is already below average

SHOWERS and storms look likely to return to the region this week.

The Bureau of Meteorology's latest forecast predicts a chance of a storm and showers after a top of 27C today.

Despite an above-average number of rainy days so far this month, the Ipswich region's rainfall is tracking for a below average overall figure.

So far this month, only 63.8mm has been recorded at Amberley weather station, almost 20mm short of the long-term average for the month of November.

The city will need to have a decent downpour today or tomorrow to catch up.

According to the Bureau's current forecast, this could happen, with an 80 per cent chance of rain today and falls of up to 10mm expected.

There's also a 70 per cent chance of rain tomorrow, with a similar amount of rain possible.

Showers are forecast every day for the next week, with maximum temperatures ranging from the high 20s to low 30s.

Winds will be moderate and coming in from the north-east, before turning more northerly on Sunday.

The nights will remain balmy for the week ahead, with temps in the high-teens.

Ipswich Queensland Times
