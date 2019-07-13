A decade on and drug problems still linger

A concerned resident reported blatant drug abuse at Ipswich Train Station which she said was ignored by QR staff.

A concerned resident reported blatant drug abuse at Ipswich Train Station which she said was ignored by QR staff. Contributed

ONLY a decade ago the Ipswich train line was declared the worst in the state for chroming and some of those problems still linger.

Queensland Rail confirmed cases of needles and drug abuse on services are "rare” however, concerned resident and commuter Danni Curry witnessed different first-hand.

She saw a couple leave the disabled toilets on platform one as she went in.

A DECADE ON: Chroming on our rail line 'the worst'

"They didn't bother locking the doors while they were injecting,” she said, "I walked in and I found the needles and blood.”

She has slammed Translink and QR for their seeming apathy towards the situation.

"Me and my partner told Translink employees and they told us to use another toilet,” she said.

"We got off at Bundamba and told another employee and they said they would ring through. I didn't want kids to find it but Translink didn't seem to care.”

"Just make sure you check public toilets before you use them,” Ms Curry advised.

QR CEO Nick Easy was adamant these types of incidents are rare.

"Upon receiving the report, our employees immediately removed and safely disposed of the items before thoroughly cleaning the bathroom where they had been found,” he said.

"Station staff regularly inspect and clean the station amenities as part of their routine duties, with the bathroom most recently checked just 20 minutes prior to the incident being reported.

"We can confirm these types of incidents are rare.

"Safe needle disposal bins are located at key locations across our network for customers with genuine medical conditions. Ipswich station is equipped with these disposal facilities.”

Across the QR network there is a 78-officer strong Railway Squad, which Mr Easy said tackles crime and anti-social behaviour on the network.

"The officers work from purpose-built outposts at key locations, including the Railway Squad outpost at Ipswich station,” he said.

"Queensland Rail Authorised Officers and QPS Railway Squad undertake regular joint operations on the network, delivering approximately 900 per year.

"This includes a number of targeted operations with specialist units such as the Dog Squad, which has drug detection capability.”