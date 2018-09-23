A day to remember our fallen officers

REMEMBRANCE DAY: September 28 is Police Remembrance Day and it is an opportunity to give thanks to the 145 fallen Queensland officers, including Senior Constable Brett Forte.

SEPTEMBER 28 is an incredibly significant day on the police calendar.

It is a day to pause and give thanks to all those officers who have lost their lives while performing duties to protect their communities.

Since 1861, 145 brave Queensland men and women police officers have made the ultimate sacrifice including Senior Constable Brett Forte, from the Toowoomba Tactical Crime Squad, who was shot and killed on May 29 last year.

South Burnett will be holding a Police Remembrance Day service at Peace Lutheran Church in Kumbia.

Officer in Charge at Kingaroy station David Tierney invited all members of the public to come along to the service.

"We welcome everyone to come out to the event," he said.

"We get a big lift from seeing so many members of the public come along.

"It's great for the young officers and it actually does restore some pride in the job we do."

Each year, Queensland Police has the same wish, that no further names are added to the Police Remembrance Day list.

Queensland Police encouraged the public to wear a Remembrance Day ribbon on Friday, September 28.

Ribbons are free from the Kingaroy Police Station, however donations can be made to Police Legacy.

National Police Remembrance Day South Burnett service will be held on Friday, September 28 from 3pm at the Peace Lutheran Church, 10 Kearneys Rd, Kumbia.