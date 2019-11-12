A day to remember for Redbacks openers

Jake Weatherald of the Redbacks and Henry Hunt of the Redbacks head off for lunch during day one of the Sheffield Shield match between South Australia and Tasmania at Adelaide Oval on November 11, 2019 in Adelaide. Picture: Mark Brake/Getty Images

JAKE Weatherald and Henry Hunt upheld a record breaking Remembrance Day tradition by posting South Australia's highest opening stand against Tasmania in Adelaide.

Weatherald and Hunt's 293-union surpassed the 281 John Causby and Les Favell put on 52 years to the day against New South Wales in Adelaide.

The Redbacks went all out to end a frustrating, 16-game Sheffield Shield winless streak finishing 1/359 by stumps on the opening day.

"It was good to reward the faith of the coach Jamie Siddons, backing me and showing support for a rookie in Henry (132)," said Weatherald whose highest stand with Hunt was 37 this season.

Weatherald had struggled for 42 first-class runs this season before racing to his fifth ton and career-best score as the Redbacks put the Tigers to the sword.

Callum Ferguson resumes on 20.

"It was pretty cool to be part of, we had been struggling for runs in the top order. It was good me and Henry could get the job done and put our team in a good position," said Weatherald.

"I have tried as hard as I can to make runs.

"I was due to make some runs and stay in this team."

Henry Hunt and Jake Weatherald walk from the field during day one of the Sheffield Shield match between South Australia and Tasmania at Adelaide Oval.

Compact Hunt's maiden first-class ton in his debut season underscored rave reviews from the Redbacks camp on the rookie-listed batsman from Canberra.

Weatherald and Hunt had put on 88 by lunch before recording SA's 10th double century opening stand and first since Michael Klinger and Phillip Hughes against Western Australia in Adelaide during 2013-14.

Weatherald, 25, was circumspect in pursuit of a confidence-boosting half century then rode his luck with Beau Webster missing half chances off Jackson Bird (0/75) on 58, then Lawrence Neil-Smith (1/74) on 80.

Weatherald smashed out of his form rut with 29 boundaries, laced with exquisite timing. Majestic square of the wicket, Weatherald loves filling his boots against teams from the Apple Isle.

Weatherald's last Sheffield Shield ton (150) came against the Tigers in February when Bird's 11-wicket match haul delivered a last session victory.

Bird found the going tougher in hot first day conditions.

Redback Henry Hunt drives on his way to his maiden first class century.

Adelaide Strikers' inaugural Big Bash League title in 2017-18 was secured by man of the match Weatherald's grand final ton against a Hobart Hurricanes attack spearheaded by England's Jofra Archer.

The Redbacks last century opening stand was between Weatherald and John Dalton in the 2017-18 Shield season opener against New South Wales, which underlines the form slide of Jamie Siddons' men.

Matthew Wade was leading Tasmania with Test skipper Tim Paine resuming behind the stumps having been rested for last week's win against Victoria in Hobart.

Wade tried six bowlers including himself but had to wait until the 80th over when Hunt mistimed a pull shot to Ben McDermott of Neil-Smith at third man.