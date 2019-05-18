Menu
BEST OF THE BEST: Stud cattle judges Ben Adams (left) and Cherie Gooding (right) flank Chloe Gould, Bowenfels owner Glen Perrett and Nateesha Taylor with Champion of Champions Bowenfels Jedda and calf at foot, Bowenfels Man of War.
News

A day of Gympie Show triumph for Goomeri stud

Arthur Gorrie
by
18th May 2019 12:01 AM
GOOMERI district stud owner Glen Perrett had the best possible day at the Gympie Show yesterday, as did his handlers, Chloe Gould and Nateesha Taylor.

The prominent Gympie-South Burnett region cattle breeding operation took out the big prize at the stud judging when their champion, Bowenfels Jedda, was named Supreme Exhibit, Champion of Champions, along with her calf at foot Bowenfels Man of War.

They won the admiration of judges Ben Adams and Cherie Gooding in a competition which challenged everyone involved.

Both confessed to having some difficulty in making the necessary distinctions in a contest so close that sometimes the difference between winning and second place was not very much at all.

Gympie State High School was among prominent competitors, when the school team won the Interschool Herdsman group award. Teacher Jason Easton said he would prefer to call it "Herdsperson” because many of the students involved were female.

AWARD WINNERS: Interschool Herds Group Award winners from Gympie High were Jessie Mulvena, Kate Hyslop, teacher Jason Easton, Jade Hanson, Sophie Tramacchi, teacher Ian Johnston, Kyle Andreassen, Jack Ward, Shakyra Meredith, Mitchell Window and Kaitlyn Van Doren.
Other big names included Maunsell Park Droughtmasters, Elite Cattle Co and Meldon Park.

gympie show 2019 gympie state high school
Gympie Times

