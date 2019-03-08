A day in the life of a midwife, nurse and Indigenous officer

AS part of International Women's Day, we meet some of West Moreton Health's most influential women.

Liz Milroy is a midwifery navigator at Ipswich Hospital, supporting pregnant women with diabetes and high-risk births.

Q: What stands out for you having worked alongside so many women?

A: I've been fortunate to have worked in regional and remote areas of Australia, as well as internationally, working with humanitarian medical aid organisation Médecins Sans Frontières. Working abroad with Médecins Sans Frontières, I was constantly amazed at how resilient women are, how they support each other and how grateful they are. Women around the world are the same - whenever they get together they laugh, open up and care for each other.

Liz Milroy helps women with high-risk pregnancies at Ipswich Hospital. Contributed

Q: What might surprise people about your job?

A: There is an expectation in society that we do this nice, beautiful job to help people have their babies. We do, but we also have a difficult job. It can be a very traumatic job at times and that's not always recognised. Ultimately you want a healthy mum and a healthy baby but that is not always the outcome you get, so it's about supporting mothers to have the best journey, no matter what they're faced with.

Q: What woman inspires you?

A: My grandma was a district midwife in Warrington in England from the 40s to the 70s. She used to ride her bike in the freezing cold out to people's home to birth their babies like they do in (television show) Call the Midwife. She died when I was seven so my mum has been the link between us. I would have loved to have shared my midwifery journey with my grandma. She lived through a very different time. She wouldn't have had the technology that we do now so it was about really trusting your examination and trusting your instinct - I think those skills still matter today.

Q: What advice would you give to your younger self?

I would say to myself follow your instinct, be brave and be kinder to yourself.

Q: How do you find balance?

A: My balance improved when I met my partner Tim, as my focus shifted to not just being about work. We are each other's greatest supports and I have found a work-life balance that I'd never had before. We're just about to have our first child together. I've also recognised the importance of self-care. I love playing hockey - there's a strong sense of comradery in the team, the strength of women is amazing.

Kirsty Franklin is the nurse unit manager for Ipswich Hospital Emergency Department. Contributed

NEWLY appointed nurse unit manager for Ipswich Hospital Emergency Department, Kirsty Franklin, is on the frontline providing care to West Moreton community members when they need it the most.

Q: What advice would you give your younger self?

A: To believe in yourself and to be open to life's opportunities.

When I was a nurse graduate at Logan Hospital Emergency Department, if someone had asked me if I wanted to be a nurse unit manager, I would have said no.

What I will always remember and be grateful for was the support and guidance I received from a registered nurse mentor. Her feedback, support and encouragement to step up into higher positions has gone a long way.

This type of influence so early in my career, in an environment as chaotic as an emergency department, ignited a fire in me that has inspired me to further progress my nursing career.

Q: What woman inspires you?

A: Many women have inspired me during my nursing career.

In my current position, there are a number of influential women who inspire me, including women on the front line who provide exceptional care, through to the women in the executive team guiding our health service.

How do you find balance?

Achieving balance is difficult but when I am in one role, I commit myself to that role and that helps me find balance.

If I am driving into the garage after work and I see the kids, I am mum and nothing else. And I commit myself to being a mother to my children. If I am working in the emergency department, then I commit myself to being the nurse unit manager. And when I am studying I switch to being a student.

This is easy in theory but at times it can be very challenging to sustain.

Q: Do you consider yourself to be a strong woman?

A: I don't consider myself to be strong, however I do consider myself to be brave, passionate and courageous. There are times where I do not feel brave or courageous and when I am feeling overwhelmed, I rely on my husband, peers, close friends and family to wrap around me and encourage me to keep driving the nurse within me and to keep challenging the status quo.

Cassandra Tratt from West Moreton Health works to connect with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community members to achieve better health outcomes. Contributed

INDIGENOUS hospital liaison co-ordinatorCassandra Tratt is a local Ugarapul woman and works to connect with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to ensure they have better health outcomes and more positive patient experiences.

Q: What woman inspires you?

A: There is not just one person - there is a collective of women who inspire me. My family is matriarchal; we draw strength from the women in our families, they are the backbone of our community, and I come from a strong line of amazing women. My grandmother, mother, aunties, the female Elders of my community, inspire me each and every day. These women are my role-models - for both myself and my five daughters.

But it's not just the women in my life that inspire me, it's the men too. My dad, my husband, the male Elders in our community - they support us, challenge us and enable us to be the women that we are, and to do what we do for our community. And we wouldn't be the women we are without these men standing beside us.

Q: What advice would you give your younger self?

A: You will get through it. Whatever the challenge is, you will get through it, and you will either have a lesson or a blessing. And these experiences will make you a stronger person.

Q: How do you find balance?

A: I don't really think of it as "balance", I just do what I have to do.

I learned that you make the sacrifices, you pull together during the hard times and you ask for help when you need it, that's the strength of family and the resilience of our people.

The passion for my culture, community and people results in me achieving balance.