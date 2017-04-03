27°
News

Mobile hairdresser to service children with special needs

Myjanne Jensen
| 3rd Apr 2017 5:20 PM Updated: 4th Apr 2017 1:35 PM
Sameera Bhana and Nerissa Lewis have started Jolly Locks Mobile Hairdressing for autistic kids.
Sameera Bhana and Nerissa Lewis have started Jolly Locks Mobile Hairdressing for autistic kids. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT CAN be a struggle for parents at the best of times to get their kids' hair cut, so throw in something like Autism and it can be near impossible.

In conjunction with Autism Awareness Month, Springfield residents, Sameera and Samir Bhana along with Nerissa Lewis have launched Jolly Locks, the only mobile hair cutting service specifically servicing children with Autism and other special needs in the western corridor and only other service in all of Brisbane.

A highly anticipated service, Jolly Locks was originally intended to be a traditional mobile barber service, but after speaking with several parents of special needs children, the Jolly Locks team saw how much of a need there was in that particular community.

"Being a mum without children with special needs, it wasn't a realm that I was familiar with or aware of, but after speaking to a few people who have children with special needs, I realised the struggles they are facing and that they aren't able to do a simple thing like getting their children's hair cut," Mrs Bhana said.

"We've decided to start locally and then branch out into the rest of Brisbane and eventually take it nationally as well," she said.

"To think that there are families who have been struggling with a simple thing like this for so long, now they don't have to worry about going anywhere with their children and we will try to make it as fun, comfortable and quick as we can."

A qualified hairdresser and mum to a child with special needs, Nerissa Lewis knew all about the challenges of every day activities such as getting a hair cut and said this type of service will definitely have a positive impact on the community.

"It's so hard for mums and dads to get out of the house with their children, the challenges behind just going to the hairdresser can almost be a day trip in itself," Mrs Lewis said.

"The less stress on the child means less stress for mum and dad and then the positivity between us the hairdresser and the kids and building rapport and making it special for them and making them feel special is really important.

"I'm still floored by the idea of why it hasn't been thought of before and I do have a lot of friends with children of special needs and just talking to one this morning, she said I had no idea how much this is going to have an impact on people's lives.

"Hopefully we can just make it bigger and better and help so many people as there's such a need in society."

Autism Link Managing Director, Rebecca Keysers said it was a great concept and believes it would be well received within the autism and special needs community.

"From a parent's perspective, anyone who can cater to kids on the spectrum or a child with special needs will be welcomed by the community big time," Ms Keysers said.

"My son is seven and we used to have to hold him down and he would scream, so I couldn't take him to the hairdresser and would have to do it bit by bit myself."

"It's a fantastic idea as the kids have lots of sensory issues and you see in America they have done the same thing where the child is on the floor and the hairdresser gets down to their level which is something most places don't have the time or patience for.

"I think it's going to have a massive impact and I think they will be very busy."

Jolly Locks currently services the Greater Springfield, Ipswich and Logan areas.

To find out more information visit the Jolly Locks Facebook page or visit www.jollylocks.club

Topics:  autism awareness month little tokyo two mobile hairdresser springfield

Mobile hairdresser to service children with special needs

Mobile hairdresser to service children with special needs

Jolly Locks aims to help meet some of the challenges of parenting

UPDATE: Ipswich's big guns called to CCC

Mayor Paul Pisasale and Blair MP Shayne Neumann are among four new Ipswich figures to have been served notices to attend a Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) public hearing in April. Photo: File

Neumann and Pisasale among four new local witnesses to be called.

MUM'S SHOCK: Surprise arrival for 'flood twins'

DRAMATIC ARRIVAL: Lilly and Tatum were born at the Ipswich Hospital during wild weather on Thursday night.

First-time mum arrived in Ipswich just as rain began pelting region

'GREAT EFFORT': Road reopened after severe flood damage

Flooding has ripped up Karrabin-Rosewood Rd at Campbell's Gully.

The road resembled a jigsaw puzzle after the flood

Local Partners

Win for Ipswich Hospice after loving $2500 donation

Caring Ipswich ladies raise awareness of skin cancers in hair

Coin collection honours heroes

COIN COLLECTOR: Three-year-old Esme Moeller, of New Farm, takes a shine to the Legends of the Anzacs: Medals of Honour collection.

YOU'RE first in line for an exclusive Anzac coin collection.

SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: What's on this week

Things to do in Ipswich

Five things to this weekend

THANK-YOU: Denmans Party Hire is having a farewell event for the current owners to say goodbye.

What's on across Ipswich

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

MAFS bride Susan says Sean isn’t the man viewers think he is

They're portrayed as the love birds but it seems that's not quite true

Married At First Sight brides expose conditions

Susan Rawlings and Lauren Bran hit out at the series.

‘Treated like monkeys’: MAFS brides Lauren and Susan hit out.

When Hamish met Andy: How it all began

Hamish and Andy met way back in 2000.

Andy Lee has revealed how he first met Hamish Blake.

The haunting tale of Hanging Rock

Strange things happened when Picnic at Hanging Rock producer Pat Lovell visiting the actual rock in Victoria.

A group of girls vanished at one of Australia’s creepiest spots.

Grinspoon announces 27-date national tour

Grinspoon are coming back together to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of their debut record.

LISMORE rock band is getting back together for 20th anniversary.

The life and women of The Candyman

Travers Beynon, ‘The Candyman’ with his bevy of beautiful women (he has his hand on his wife’s bottom)

So why is he called The Candyman?

Meghan Markle’s sister releasing ‘tell-all’ memoir

Kensington Palace confirms her relationship with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle's sister is hoping to profit from the relationship

You&#39;re Family&#39;s Summer Entertainer

53 Blenheim Crescent, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $479,000

Summer has arrived and this classy generously proportioned contemporary residence boasts street appeal, quality finishes & has great versatility and represents...

Prime Corner Block Location

152 Brisbane Road, Booval 4304

Commercial Situated on the busy Brisbane Road is this sought after tenanted commercial ... Auction Venue:...

Situated on the busy Brisbane Road is this sought after tenanted commercial property with fantastic exposure on a 651m2 block. andbull; Zoning of MCO1S Major...

NEARLY NEW IN PARKLANDS ESTATE

29 Piping Court, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $429,000

Why have the hassle of building when you can move straight into this stylish 3 year old home in a quiet street in the sought after Parklands Estate in...

Perfect for the Country Life on 40 Acres

821 Coleyville Road, Coleyville 4307

Rural 4 2 2 $490,000...

With access to the Cunningham Highway within 5 minutes, it's perfect for the “Country Life” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 20 minutes away, Amberley Air...

GREAT LOCATION !! COME SEE THIS BARGAIN IN BOOVAL !!

16A Dudleigh Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $259,000 NEG

Set in a really convenient & central location, and only a short walk to Booval Fair, Booval Train Station, and many other convenience stores and shops, 16A...

4060m2 BLOCK WITH SUBDIVISION POTENTIAL

20 Rice Road, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 2 4 $489,000

What an amazing property, so much land and so perfectly presented. It is rare to find a manicured 4060m2 block that offers fantastic veggie gardens, fruit trees...

CHECK OUT ALL THE FEATURES ON THIS PRIME PROPERTY

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

3122m2 Block- Potential to subdivide Low-set brick home in a sort after area perfect for Investment, Renovation or Development. - 4 massive bedrooms with built...

POSITION PERFECT

52 Whitehill Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 $449,000

Here is a chance to buy into the most elevated precinct of Eastern Heights, where properties are often sort after but rarely available. The home has been the...

ROOM FOR CARAVAN ON 805M2 BLOCK

23 Piping Court, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 2 $429,500

This stylish 4 year old hallmark home sits on a good size 805m2 block offering rear yard access through double side gates to a 8mt x 2.6mt x 3.5mt high carport...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR, MUST BE SOLD AT AUCTION!

44 Bourke Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 Under Contract!

Nestled on a huge 1012sqm parcel of land with subdivision potential sits this home with boundless opportunities. With a structurally sound foundation the home is...

Caloundra West industrial site sold for $1,175,000

Coastline BMW to build state-of-the-art service centre

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Historic Ipswich hotel closes its doors for good

GONE: Pokies being from the hotel removed this afternoon.

RUMOURS of the Caledonian Hotel on Bell St closing are true

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!