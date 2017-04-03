Mobile hairdresser to service children with special needs

IT CAN be a struggle for parents at the best of times to get their kids' hair cut, so throw in something like Autism and it can be near impossible.

In conjunction with Autism Awareness Month, Springfield residents, Sameera and Samir Bhana along with Nerissa Lewis have launched Jolly Locks, the only mobile hair cutting service specifically servicing children with Autism and other special needs in the western corridor and only other service in all of Brisbane.

A highly anticipated service, Jolly Locks was originally intended to be a traditional mobile barber service, but after speaking with several parents of special needs children, the Jolly Locks team saw how much of a need there was in that particular community.

"Being a mum without children with special needs, it wasn't a realm that I was familiar with or aware of, but after speaking to a few people who have children with special needs, I realised the struggles they are facing and that they aren't able to do a simple thing like getting their children's hair cut," Mrs Bhana said.

"We've decided to start locally and then branch out into the rest of Brisbane and eventually take it nationally as well," she said.

"To think that there are families who have been struggling with a simple thing like this for so long, now they don't have to worry about going anywhere with their children and we will try to make it as fun, comfortable and quick as we can."

A qualified hairdresser and mum to a child with special needs, Nerissa Lewis knew all about the challenges of every day activities such as getting a hair cut and said this type of service will definitely have a positive impact on the community.

"It's so hard for mums and dads to get out of the house with their children, the challenges behind just going to the hairdresser can almost be a day trip in itself," Mrs Lewis said.

"The less stress on the child means less stress for mum and dad and then the positivity between us the hairdresser and the kids and building rapport and making it special for them and making them feel special is really important.

"I'm still floored by the idea of why it hasn't been thought of before and I do have a lot of friends with children of special needs and just talking to one this morning, she said I had no idea how much this is going to have an impact on people's lives.

"Hopefully we can just make it bigger and better and help so many people as there's such a need in society."

Autism Link Managing Director, Rebecca Keysers said it was a great concept and believes it would be well received within the autism and special needs community.

"From a parent's perspective, anyone who can cater to kids on the spectrum or a child with special needs will be welcomed by the community big time," Ms Keysers said.

"My son is seven and we used to have to hold him down and he would scream, so I couldn't take him to the hairdresser and would have to do it bit by bit myself."

"It's a fantastic idea as the kids have lots of sensory issues and you see in America they have done the same thing where the child is on the floor and the hairdresser gets down to their level which is something most places don't have the time or patience for.

"I think it's going to have a massive impact and I think they will be very busy."

Jolly Locks currently services the Greater Springfield, Ipswich and Logan areas.

To find out more information visit the Jolly Locks Facebook page or visit www.jollylocks.club