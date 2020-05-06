A cold beer with . . . versatile football contributor

IF you were giving out a diversity of roles award, Kelly Egan would be walking up on stage. I sat down with the Diehard, Bear, Seagull, Tiger, Bulldog, Sea Eagle and Cowboy to talk about how he has got it all done in a career that has gone from player, to assistant coach to general manager of football and now CEO of the Coaches Association.

What’s your current role at the Coaches Association mean? I am the CEO so that means we provide members with a voice and our members are anyone who is in full-time coaching. Our goal is to work towards establishing high standards of professionalism in NRL coaching.

Out of all your roles, which one has been your favourite? Not too sure I have a favourite but I will put it this way - all the roles I have done I have enjoyed all of them.

You played in the 1988 grand final for Valleys against the Jets. Are you ready to say sorry to the people of Ipswich? What a great day, that was a terrific day. I won’t say sorry but I will say that Ipswich got beaten by a great Valleys team. We had Peter Coyne as our captain and he was just great for us. I came down to Valleys from Charters Towers and won a Colts premiership and an A Grade premiership in 1988 so Valleys was great for me.

When you were coaching at Wynnum, what Jet made you wary? Two names straightaway - Danny McAllister and Danny Coburn. They were always hard men and always had to be watched.

Is it true you tipped off Manly to the presence Steve Matai at the Jets? Yeah. I signed Steve Matai to Wynnum from the Jets but he never played a game for us. I rang Noel Cleal and Des Hasler and said I have signed this centre from Ipswich but he needs to be with you at Manly.

You were with Des Hasler for a long time at Manly and the Bulldogs. What did you learn from Hasler? Everything. I am great mates with Des and that won’t change. We didn’t pigeon hole each other into attack or defence. We contributed to both and worked well together. He is a great man manager and great communicator.