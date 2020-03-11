A cold beer with . . . Steve Price

A YOUNG Steve Price put on his head gear and left Toowoomba for Sydney. Along the way he collected premierships and Queensland and Australian jumpers. He is now back at the Bulldogs as the General Manager of Football. We talk about Toowoomba v Ipswich and the day in the life of a football GM.

What is the General Manager of Football's day look like? Anything to do with football at the Bulldogs is on my radar, so from our Under 16 to our NRL side. I meet with our coaching staff and our medical staff, recruitment meetings and education staff. We do not have an NRLW side yet but we have applied and I work with our women's program as well.

NRL have just started to provide education around the role and formalise the GM position at clubs but it may look different from club to club.

Toowoomba is such a proud league city. Did you have a favourite player growing up? I had so many heroes playing locally in Toowoomba. I loved it when a local person went to the NRL. I remember Shane Kelly, Peter Gill, Dan Stains all local people I loved watching play.

You were named last year in the Toowoomba Team of the Century, and have a Steve Price award at Harristown High. You're very proud of the area - would you like to see the Clydesdales back in the ISC? I'd love to see the Clydesdales back. It's so important for the local area that players stay at home for as long as possible we know now that is what is best for players wellbeing and being able to play ISC from the region would mean they could stay there for longer with friends and family. At the Bulldogs, we want players to stay home for as long as possible around their support network. The Clydesdales would continue the rich history of players coming from the area.

You must have had some games against Ipswich? Ipswich was an education. I remember Roger Best from Ipswich was the gun player in rep sides. We always seemed like the country kids and Ipswich was half men. Just giants. It was great for my development to play Ipswich because you knew it was hard.

Did you have a favourite Ipswich teammate? If you are from Ipswich, you are tough and you are a character. That are two traits. Jason Hetherington, Alfie and Kevvie what great teammates. I played a lot with Jason at the Bulldogs and Kevvie and Alf in rep sides and you achieve a dream when you play for Queensland and then you get to be great mates with Alf and Kevvie. It just makes it even better.