A cold beer with . . . rugby league tackling machine

Michael Nunn

IF I was in the defensive line and looked across, I would want to see Rod Bradshaw, the Panthers tackling machine won two premierships in 1975 and 1976.

He etched his name in Brisbane Rugby League with defence that kept the Panthers’ attacking arrows safe to do their thing. I sat down with a beer and talked defence.

How did you come down to Brisbane and end up at the Panthers?

I was in Mackay and played all my football in Mackay. I won a competition up there and then the next year I hurt my leg so didn’t see out the year and came down to Brisbane in 1974 and that was my first year at Wests.

It wasn’t a happy start to your Brisbane career was it?

No. It was terrible. I was playing Reserve Grade and the Reserve Grade was winning but the A Grade weren’t but none of us could get a run in the A Grade. It was a constant struggle. I made my debut in A Grade in 1974. I got the phone call with 30 minutes to go that they needed a player and get to Lang Park quickly against Wynnum. I have hurried to the ground and gone from the car to the field and my first two tackles I have picked up Lew Platz and tackled him. I thought that’s a good outcome. But no straight back to Reserve Grade the next week.

Ron Raper took over in 1975 and I said can I come train with the A Grade. I thought that might give me a chance and he said yes so that’s how I got in.

It’s 1975 and things are about to get better for you and Wests?

Yes. I made my proper run-on debut for Wests because my great mate Norm Carr burnt himself in the shower. I got a run and was never out of the side again. Terrible for Norm but worked out well for me.

I can’t split 1975 or 1976, just special time. I would say 1975 is my favourite because we beat the Dolphins but then 1976 is my favourite because we beat Easts.

Your try in the 1975 grand final takes Wests to a 12-2 lead and you end up winning 26-24. Is that try your favourite?

I didn’t score too many but a try in a grand final (was satisfying) and (it was) Wests first in a long time.

Geoff Richardson started that. He was just magical. I used to do all his tackling but gee he could attack. He had such balance and could tell you which way the ball would bounce. This will bounce back to the left. You’d run through and it would. Harry Cameron would offload and I stepped inside and dived over.

Ron Raper was a bit ahead of his time wasn’t he?

Absolutely I don’t think too many coaches were doing what he was doing. We used to go up to Channel 7 and watch footage. He’d cut up of us and the other team. He’d keep stats for us to see and I am not too sure other teams were doing that at the time.

He would highlight four players from the other team that needed to be stopped and give us footage and info on them. If we were playing the Tigers it would be Holben, Morris, Lindenberg and Kuhn and we’d have it all in front of us.

You retired young from your Brisbane career. Why is that?

I was into greyhounds and was looking to get a property so I ended up buying one out near Gatton. I moved out there and Valleys in Toowoomba and Wayne Lindenberg came and saw me and said they were keen for me to play. I hadn’t trained and wasn’t too keen so I plucked a ridiculous figure out thinking they would say don’t be silly and they said see you Monday. I was playing in Toowoomba and never got back to Brisbane.

You came across a young Paul Vautin at Wests in 1978. Did you think he’d play for Queensland and Australia and captain Manly?

Fatty was a great listener. That year in 1978 he would just sit and listen to anything Norm Carr and myself said to him. He would take it on board and then you’d see him putting it into action. He was a great learner. He left and I would say to people he will play for Australia and people would look at me and think I was mad: “he’s good but he’s not plays for Australia good”. I knew he would go down there and listen and he would just work hard. I think Fatty would agree he wasn’t the most talented but he’s a great advertisement for getting every last ounce out of your career. He’s never changed. He was the same playing for Wests in 1978 as captaining Queensland. Rod Morris was similar when he went down to Sydney. If you work hard then the professionalism of Sydney can just make you hard and strong.