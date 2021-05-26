A cold beer with . . . rugby league hard-hitter

Les Boyd (with ball) is tackled by Charlie Frith during a match between Wests and Souths.

MICHAEL NUNN

IF you were sitting at the bar having a beer and you heard an ear-splitting crack and the air leaving someone’s lungs you might turn around to meet Charlie Frith.

The Valleys and Rabbitohs heavy-hitter left plenty of players wondering where their next breath was coming from.

I stood tall, puffed my chest out and ordered two beers to have a chat with Frith and talk Rabbits, Diehards and hard hitting.

You started out at Valleys. That wasn’t a bad team to join in 1978?

Valleys were just starting to build to something special. I had two offers one from Norths and Valleys and I am not too sure why I took Valleys. They just sold it to me and I went to Valleys. I loved it though. Great club, great people at Valleys. I missed the 1979 grand final. I had already gone to Sydney so missed out there. Tom Duggan, a young Wally, John Rhodes was coach and Struddy captain. It was terrific.

Jack Gibson was coach of the Rabbitohs in 1979. How did you find Gibson?

I loved Jack, absolutely loved him. We just gelled and got on. I think it might be a country thing. We just got on and he and Ron Massey were just unbelievable for me. I think Jack’s mate Bob Bax might have tipped him off. Jack had people everywhere and Bax let him know I was at a Valleys.

Mass was Jack’s good cop. He would be the eyes and ears among the players than report back to Jack.

Jack was a great thinker. He would make a move up and put us all in place than figure out it wasn’t going to work and call it off.

You were only at Souths until 1981 and played 49 games. Why did you retire so young?

I was about to get married, we were looking at expanding the property at home; 24 seemed like a good time to go home.

I had an offer from Parramatta and Newtown for 1981 and I joked I bet they play in the grand final and they did of course. I don’t reflect on it too much. The Eels went on and won three in a row so I missed out there.

We won the 1981 Tooth Cup over the Sharks. That was a highlight. It was the Souths’ first trophy since 1971.

You were renowned for your defence. Where did it come from?

I just loved defence. I loved tackling and making a difference to teams with defence. I can’t remember any specific hits but I loved tackling. It was fun.

Would you rather play now in 2021 or 1979?

I would rather play when I played. I love watching the game now. I really enjoy it and support the Rabbits and Cowboys but wouldn’t swap my career.

I don’t really like attention and I don’t think I would have liked being interviewed coming off at halftime and then full-time. It would have been too much for me.

I had a few jobs when I played. I was a mosquito exterminator at Valleys and I worked for a brewery when I was at the Rabbits. I liked working and enjoyed my football.

I turned to some former players to find out how hard a hitter Charlie Frith was for South Sydney and Valleys.

Wally Fullerton Smith (Dolphins, Dragons, Queensland and Australia): “Charlie and I went to boarding school together at TSS. He was older than me and our families had grazing properties next to each other. He had great timing and great technique, a very brutal defender.”

Chris Close (Valleys, Dolphins, Manly, Gold Coast, Queensland and Australia): “Anything you’ve heard about his hitting, double it.’’

Mark Murray (Valleys, Norths, Dolphins, Queensland and Australia): “Biggest hitter ever. I remember a trial game for Norths and I didn’t know he was playing for Valleys. I didn’t have time to warn our players until we got out there. Too late. A few guys got levelled.’’

Paul Vautin (Wests, Manly, Roosters, Queensland and Australia): “He got me one day at Redfern - knocked me in to next week.”

Trevor Gillmeister (Norths, Roosters, Broncos, Penrith, Crushers, Queensland and Australia): “I didn’t play against him thankfully but saw him hit plenty very hard.”