A cold beer with . . . Rothmans Medal winner

Michael Nunn

JOHN Eales played 110 games for the Tigers in a glorious orange and black career that included a Maroon jumper. Eales played in the most famous Brisbane Rugby League grand final of all time in 1972 against Valleys in the Tigers one-point win.

Wingers scored plenty of tries after Eales’ good work inside them and dined out on his footwork and pace. I stayed on the touch line and took two beers off Eales and had a chat.

How did you end up at the Tigers in 1969?

I was from Mareeba in the Atherton Tablelands and came down to Brisbane to go to university in 1967. I was going to play rugby for Souths in 1969 but then ended up at Easts playing league. Souths rugby halfback’s dad was a selector at Easts and he suggested that I should talk to his dad, which I did.

Boris Crassini went to school in Cairns with me and was already at Easts, so that made the decision to play with Easts an easy one. Boris and I both ended up playing in the 1972 premiership team together.

Did the disappointment of 1971 and losing to Valleys in the grand final steel you for 1972?

We had a young team and, in those days, you could build a team. No one really changed clubs too much. So, we were young and thought we had a couple of years to achieve what we wanted to achieve. Wests were the team to beat in 1972. They finished top of the table by nine points. They scored 100 points more than us and let in 100 points less. We finished second on the table.

Wests had an unbelievable forward pack with Ian Robson and Richie Twist but I think our forward pack was an NRL standard forward pack: Rod Morris, Des Morris, John Lang, Paul Khan, Kev ‘Chicka’ Stevens, Boris Crassini, and Jeff Fyfe at lock. That pack would match it with most NRL teams. We had three Ipswich players in the pack and Jeff Denman in the backline.

In the 1972 grand final, where on the field were you when Jeff Fyfe kicked it? And when you saw the pass go to him what was your reaction?

I was in position. John Lang being the hooker was to be at dummy half and he hasn’t got there. Someone else has jumped into dummy half and thrown the ball to Jeff Fyfe who called for the ball but wasn’t our field goal kicker. He’d never kicked one. I could see Langy about to blow up and then Fyfe has kicked it over. His first and only ever field goal. Langy was a perfectionist and he wouldn’t have liked the process not being followed but he softened when he saw it going through the posts.

Do you have your 1972 grand final jumper still?

Yes. I have it and my Queensland jumper together. The only jumper I have framed was the Tigers 75-year team which they presented to us.

Tigers have such a great Ipswich history. Do you have a favourite Ipswich teammate?

You’re right. Ipswich has given the Tigers a bit over the years. Jeff Denman was a terrific player. He played for Australia so that speaks for itself. But what a fantastic finisher and fast - so much pace and swerve. He had everything you’d want an outside back to have.

Des Morris, if you want to see Des at his best watch the 1972 grand final. He scores a try when we are all fanned out to the left and clearly the plan is to go there.

Des comes from nowhere, goes the blind and scores a try. Fantastic play from a fantastic player. I scored a lot of my tries just following Des around the field.

Rugby league player John Eales receiving his Rothmans Medal.

In 1973, you won the Rothmans Medal for best player in the competition. Was that your best year?

I think 1973 or 1971 was my best year. I had some injuries after that and then retired in 1975. I was only 25 but I was studying and it was time to think about life after football.

Playing for Queensland wasn’t easy in the 1970s. What did you think of the Blues having some great teams?

I was on the bench against NSW and didn’t get on the field. I still have my Queensland jumper. They were strong Blues teams. If I had got on the field I would have been dealing with Bob Fulton so that would have been a challenge.