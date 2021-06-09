A cold beer with . . . ‘rock star’ of Brisbane footy

Michael Nunn

IF it was 1982 and you were listening to Midnight Oil, watching Rocky or wondering how they got Matilda to wink, you were probably also waiting for the Wynnum Seagulls to come to town.

When the red and green caravan rolled in, it was the rock stars of Brisbane Rugby League.

The man with the “c’’ next to his name was David Green. I eyed off Green from across the scrum and packed down to find out all about a great Wynnum career.

You whole family is all about Wynnum, aren’t they?

Yeah, I went to school in Wynnum. I was a Wynnum junior and played my whole career so there was never a choice about red and green. Before we had Kougari Oval we used to play at Kitchener Park where the juniors play now and they would put hessian up so you couldn’t see in but I’d sneak under and get in to watch Wynnum without paying.

I would sneak in and watch Paul Green’s dad play for Wynnum.

Wynnum rugby league great David Green.

In 1982, Wynnum beat the defending premiers Souths 17-3 in the grand final. But before that, what a final campaign - 35-0 over Dolphins and then 26-5 over Valleys. That’s 78 points to eight. When did you think this could be special?

I remember we played the last State League game against Cairns in Cairns and we came in at halftime and Rod Morris was kitted up ready to go for the second half. That was a massive turning point for us. Rod played from then until the grand final. Before that he’d just been coaching and helping Des Morris and it had such a massive impact on us. He was so calm out there and was really Des Morris’ voice on the field. He went on and got man of the match in the grand final and went on the Kangaroo Tour in 1982.

Speaking of special, they say the party at Kougari might still be going? How good a night was it after the Seagulls first premiership?

It was unbelievable. To be part of Wynnum’s first premiership was special. Gary Seaton and I met at 7am Monday morning and we went to a pub in Bulimba and we went to Fishers then and just hopped around Wynnum for about a month. The night we got back to the Leagues club they had a truck on the field and we got up on the truck and got introduced to the crowd. There was 15,000 people there and it was raining. The pubs were all allowed to be opened later than normal because of the Commonwealth Games so it worked out well for us.

Wynnum rugby league greats David Green and Wally Lewis celebrate the club’s success.

It’s 1984 and Wynnum get Wally Lewis. You are captain of the club but have the Queensland and Australian captain in the side. How did you handle that?

I was captain before Wally came to Wynnum and I remember our president saying to Des Morris and myself Wally wants to come here and play. Des said he can come but he’s not captain and Wally was fine with that he just wanted to play with Miles, Scott and Dowling. He didn’t care too much about the captaincy and I was happy to keep it because it meant a lot to me.

Do you think the 1984 Seagulls would beat the Bulldogs?

We wanted to play the game. We would have given it a shake in a one-off game.

Your cousin Paul Green is about to coach Queensland for the first time. How will he go?

Paul is a real student of the game and he will be planning for every situation that could happen over the three games. Nothing will happen that surprises him.

Any tough trips to Ipswich that stand out?

They were all tough in Ipswich. No surprises out there. Everything is obvious before you get there. Cold and brutal.

You got to play with some of Ipswich’s best - Rod Morris, Des Morris and Gary Coyne. Did you have a favourite?

Gary Coyne was a tremendous player. He proved that when he had success everywhere he went, Wynnum and the Raiders. I think Gary would agree he wasn’t the most talented player but he kept making sides that had some of the most talented players around him. That says how valuable he was to those sides. It’s a bit like Chris Phelan. If success follows you and you make great sides it says plenty about you.

Des Morris I got to play with at Wynnum and be coached by him and he was just a great coach.

The 1980s was full of great hooking battles - Greg Conescu, Billy Johnstone, Trevor Bailey. Who gave you the most problems?

I got to hook against John Lang early in my career too. That was a real highlight. But Turtle (Conescu) was great. I loved playing against him and he was a great hooker.