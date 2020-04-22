A cold beer with . . . Queensland superstar

A CLYDESDALE and a Bear who scored points for fun, Nick Parfitt was an Intrust Super Cup superstar. He played for the Broncos along the way and was named on the bench in the QRL 20 year team in 2015.

You are the highest point scorer in the history of the Intrust Super Cup. You played in 173 games, crossed for 113 tries, kicked 483 goals and booted three field goals - good memories? Great memories. It’s a great competition and I honestly believe there are more players in the Intrust Super Cup that could be playing NRL. They just need a crack. I had 10 great years at Toowoomba and Burleigh.

Who was the Ipswich Jet you feared the most? So many good players. When I first started out it was Steve Matai. He was the same then as he was for Manly. I’d come into the backline from fullback and see him out of the corner of my eye and change direction fast. He would shoot out and just nail guys. Ipswich was always tough no matter what was happening. Dan Coburn, Ricky Bird, Brendon Lindsay, Brendon Marshall were all tough players.

Trips to Ipswich aren’t always fun are they? It’s like a hollow the Reserve and you get a cold night. I remember the dressing room was cold, the warm up field was cold. It was just a hard cold place.

You played with some fantastic sides in Toowoomba. Who was the best? They were great days at Toowoomba. I was a fullback that loved playing off the halves so Berrick Barnes, who went to IGS, was great for me. Brett Seymour was terrific and Ian Lacey, another Jet, too.

You played six games for the Broncos. What do you remember about your debut? My debut was with the famous Baby Broncos in 2002. It was pretty much the Toowoomba side brought in and coached by Craig Bellamy. We had Shane Walker as captain. That was a great memory beating the Tigers. I don’t think I played my best at NRL. I sat on the bench for a whole game but six NRL games is something I am proud of and you can’t complain.