A cold beer with . . . Qld rep who led way in five grand finals

Valleys and Queensland rugby league footballer Mick Retchless (number four) assisted by Ross Threlfo and winger Mike Norris during the 1971 grand final.

MICHAEL NUNN

IF a Brisbane Rugby League statesman had to be found, Mick Retchless would be the first nominated.

Retchless played under 18 for Valleys in 1960 but by 1962 was part of the Valleys machine that warmed up nicely by the end of that decade.

Retchless played in five grand finals, captaining the famous royal blue in three and playing six games for Queensland.

I sat down with Retchless and talked about a great career.

In 1962, you started the year in third grade and ended the year in first grade and a grand final. Thoughts on a good year?

All I wanted to do was play for Valleys. I was raised at Bowen Hills so not far from Valleys and there was never a choice for me. It was Valleys.

When I got married I bought a house in Kalinga, which was in Norths district. But Glen Strathern, a Norths player, lived opposite us so I had to get a flat a New Farm to make sure I remained in Valleys district.

I didn’t want to chance it with a Norths bloke living across the road. If Baxy had found out I was living in Norths area, he probably would have made me play for Norths.

In 1962, I played centre and we came up against that Norths side that I’m not too sure anyone could beat them they were just so good. Four premierships in a row and they beat us 22-0. We’d lost to the Devils three times in 1960-1962. They’d keep going after 1962 and win another two so six in a row isn’t too bad.

You scored some famous finals tries - in 1962 against Easts in the minor semi and 1965 against Redcliffe in the major semi, two against Redcliffe in 1966. Did you have a favourite?

I scored three against Wynnum one Sunday at Lang Park and then the Queensland team was picked that night and I got picked for Queensland. I don’t think the three tries hurt too much. I found out the next day reading the paper I was in the Queensland team.

It’s the 1970 grand final and Valleys have lost six grand finals since 1958. You pull off a great tackle on Norths John Gordon that stops him scoring and kick the field goal to win 13-11 captaining Valleys to a premiership?

I nearly missed him. Well I did miss him to be honest. I just got enough on him that something went into touch but if I missed it would have been another grand final loss.

The field goal stands out. They were worth two points then so it proved handy. I had lost in 1962, 1965 and 1969 so to win one was nice.

In 1971, Valleys go back-to-back and beat Easts 18-10. You score a try under the posts, kick a field goal and get knocked out twice and you retire. Why did you stop?

To be honest I hated training. we didn’t even train that much just two nights a week but that was too much. I was 29 and had more important things to do than getting bashed up every Saturday. I wouldn’t even get fit until August. I peaked at the end of the season. I liked a smoke before games and at half time. My back hurt and I was tired.

Would you play now in 2021 or 1970 if you had a choice?

In 1970, don’t even need to think too much about it. My son Steele played for the London Broncos and he would come home at Christmas time every year and keep training. I would train with him a bit and hold the bag for him. He would dislocate my shoulder hitting the bag. I thought then how could I ever tackle these blokes.

You played for Brisbane against Ipswich. How did you find a trip to Ipswich on a cold night?

Painful, you knew what was coming out there. I don’t think we lost too many games but we certainly lost some skin. Ipswich always played strong football. You were playing for Brisbane and you knew that if you played well then you could play for Queensland.

We had two terrific Ipswich men at Valleys in John Crilly and Hugh O’Doherty.

You played six games for Queensland. How hard was it knowing the Blues juggernaut was around the corner?

We would try to convince ourselves that we were going to compete but we knew they were just too dominant. I remember I said to Bob McCarthy once are we getting closer and he just said no. They were close to professionals and we weren’t there. We just didn’t have the money in Brisbane football.