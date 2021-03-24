Menu
Former Toowoomba and Newcastle Knights premiership-winning fullback Robbie O'Davis.
Sport

A cold beer with . . . Qld footy speedster in a hurry

24th Mar 2021 6:00 AM
MICHAEL NUNN

IF you wanted to find out how to progress through life quickly you’d could ask Robbie O’Davis.

He progressed from Toowoomba to the Easts Tigers, then 223 games for Newcastle, 12 Origin games for Queensland and 10 games for Australia.

O’Davis was a fullback in a hurry.

I sat down with O’Davis and found out all about an amazing career.

You started in Toowoomba for Oakey Bears and Newtown. How’d you go in juniors?

I had a great childhood. Dad was always coaching and I was always filling in. I played A Grade at 16 and I remember we played a trial game for Newtown against Brisbane Norths and I got taken into touch by Darryl Duncan and ended up against the fence. I thought I would get around him but he was a big man.

Newtown weren’t too keen on me playing A Grade anymore and wanted me to go back to under age football but Toowoomba Valleys said they’d let me play A Grade so I went over to Valleys and we had a trial against Brisbane Easts. I scored a try and Easts coach at the time was John Lang and he signed me on the spot to the Tigers.

At 17 you come down to Brisbane and play for Easts. What can you remember about that?

I was still living in Toowoomba so was driving my postie bike down to Brisbane twice a week to train and play for Tigers’ Colts. I was playing Colts and Reserve Grade and then Gavin Payne was out and Langy said you’re in first grade this week against Wynnum. I was only 17.

I was living with Shane Richardson for a while after I made A Grade when I moved to Brisbane.

Two tries against Norths in your second game at Lang Park and the Knights dropped by to watch?

The Knights were playing the Broncos the next day at Lang Park so they came along to watch Easts play Norths the day before. I scored two tries and got man of the match and the Knights came into the sheds that afternoon and signed me up.

The next day the Broncos rang and I said you are 24 hours too late, sorry.

Any games against Ipswich that stand out?

What Toowoomba kid doesn’t have games against Ipswich that stand out. I remember being driven to Ipswich to play touch and league and it was always intimidating. Everyone was bigger than me but Ipswich has such a big man mentality. Attacking football too.

Are you a jersey keeper?

I kept the two Knights premiership ones and my first Origin and Test jumper. I have given a lot away.

