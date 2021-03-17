A cold beer with . . . premiership winner invited to XXXX brewery

Michael Nunn

IF you wanted to assemble a backline that oozed class in 1975, you’d need a fullback that attacked and won two premierships for the Panthers.

At the back playing the piano while his forwards carried it around the field was Greg ‘Slippery’ McCarthy.

I sat down with McCarthy and found out all about the glamour and style of the Panthers.

You started out as Rooster. How did you end up at West Panthers in Brisbane?

I played for the Roosters in Sydney in 1974. We played in the Reserve Grade grand final against Newtown and lost by a point but headed off on our end of year trip and ran into the Wests Panthers president who said he was after players for 1975. I didn’t know too much about Brisbane football to be honest. I went home to Coffs Harbour and was thinking that’s right, might give him a call. A few of us came from Sydney that year - myself, Kel Brown, John Armstrong, Pat Kelly and Harry Cameron and the Williamson brothers from Newtown.

Wests Panthers rugby league great Greg McCarthy.

In 1975, the Panthers finished top of the table with 16 wins, scored 473 points to 296 against. Wests beat Norths 21-11 in the major semi and you get two tries. You go straight into the grand final and win 28-24 against Redcliffe and you get another try. That’s a good season in anyone’s language.

Lang Park in September, it was something. Big crowds’ nice sunny day. I loved it; 41,000 at that grand final. I played so much football there. Wests were so good in 1975 and 1976 I hardly played anywhere but Lang Park.

It was a special year, we were all great mates. I remember after the grand final we got invited to have a day at the XXXX Brewery, showed us how they can up the beer then left us to sample the product. We got taken to Government house too. All those little things are the memories you have when you win.

How did the first time you met the Dolphins the next year in 1976 unfold?

That was honestly the wildest night I have experienced. It was unbelievable. I remember being fearful of the crowd. It was a Woolies pre-season game not even a round game and Raper and Muir were seething at each other. Redcliffe got down to nine men and we won 37-0. Dolphins had four sent off and we had Rod Bradshaw.

The only other night I thought what is going on here was at Lang Park a scrum was packing down and the crowd is going nuts. I am looking around trying to see what is going on and suddenly a streaker runs past me from behind and runs the length of the field.

Wests Panthers rugby league great Greg McCarthy was part of the 1976 BRL premiership-winning side.

Wests had such a great team. Who did you love playing with in that side?

Geoff Richardson. I think people forget just how good he was, probably still is if he wanted. Great hands. He could catch anything and somehow get rid of it again in one movement. I played a lot of football with Norm Carr and he was just so dependable. John Young would just do anything for you. I still remember John Young said I feel safe with you back there Macca, and that’s stayed with me. Not too much more you can say to a fullback to make him happy.

Ron Raper was the coach of those two premierships, what made him great for those two years?

He just understood football, he used to say to me don’t you stop talking out there. I would yap away all game and he just made you feel comfortable. We were fit too, I wouldn’t be too upset if I never ran up Mt Coot-tha again in my life.