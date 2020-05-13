A cold beer with . . . player with speed of a Panther

THE wide running backrow superstar is the norm in 2020 but in 1972 it was the domain of a Panther. Richie Twist moved like Bagheera from the Jungle Book, patrolling the field looking for victims to run over. He trampled anyone and everyone during the 1970’s earning a Queensland jumper.

Should you have won the 1972 premiership? We were minor premiers by nine points, only lost four games all year, then lost to Easts and Valleys in the finals and 1972 was done.

Very disappointing. I was injured, so sitting up in the stand wasn’t much fun. We copped it a lot for being a great team, just not in the finals. It was hard to argue with that.

That injury ended your career? Playing against Norths I was concussed and that was the second one after I had been knocked out against NSW in the interstate game. I sat out for 18 months, but never really came back. I was transferred to Biloela, and I found it too hard to commit fully while studying at night and teaching.

Did you ever use football to win over students? I would often tell them how fighting cost me a car. I scored the most points for player of the year in 1971 and the prize was a Datsun. Problem was I had been sent off earlier in the year so was ruled ineligible to win.

It was a short career but seems to have had a lot of impact with people? It’s a bit strange. You’re right. I didn’t play for long but I think it was that Wests team, we just played football that people wanted to watch. Wests were rated the glamour side of Brisbane, wide running forwards, passing it around. They used to always say that Ian Robson and I played too wide, as forwards mostly stayed in the middle in those days. I remember reading how I was the glamour player of Brisbane yet I was teaching primary school then - not a lot of glamour in that. Former Australian captain Duncan Hall dropped around my house one day to say, about time you got more physical and dished it out. He thought I was a target and had to fight fire with fire. Hard to say no to such a person but that cost me the car.

You formed a partnership with Ipswich’s Ian Robson at Wests, what made the two of you so dynamic? I think we just complemented each other and suited the style Wests played. We both ran wide. He was bigger than me but I was a bit faster. We became great mates. I remember he hurt his foot lifting pallets at his family fruit shop at the Brisbane Markets, and was criticised but back then no one really did too much about injuries until you had to miss games. We toured together with the Queensland team in 1969 and Robbo was chosen for Australia.

What are your Bulimba Cup memories against Ipswich? We had a very good Brisbane side in 1972 and didn’t lose a game. I scored three tries against Ipswich that year. I remember Ian Robson was criticised for lacking aggression but one game at Ipswich playing for Brisbane he belted a guy. You could see him thinking I better do something here to prove them wrong, but he got sent off, so had to walk past his home crowd and they were giving it to him. That year virtually ended the Bulimba Cup. Brisbane was becoming too dominant. We beat Toowoomba in the final 55-2 . They needed Beattie, Parcell and Kelly.