A cold beer with . . . oldest living Kangaroo

Michael Nunn

IF you were after a beer with the oldest living Kangaroo you would have to find number 306 - 91-year-old Bob Banks.

Banks played for Australia in 1953 against New Zealand and toured with the Kangaroos to the UK and made the World Cup trip in 1954. He played his last Test match in 1962 against the English at Lang Park.

Banks would go on and play 15 Tests for Australia. He captained Queensland in 27 games for his state and made six teams of the century.

I poured a quiet ale and sat down with Banks to talk a remarkable life.

You went to the Roosters in 1950 but only stayed a year. Why did you move on so quickly?

It caused a massive controversy that I went down there. It was the first time the Roosters had recruited from outside the Eastern Suburbs and Jersey Flegg was not happy.

They called a town meeting and everyone had their say. I said I am staying the money was too good to pass up in 1950.

In 1951, I went to Charter Towers as captain/coach. While there, my great mate Ken McCaffrey, who I played with at Eastern Suburbs, contacted me to come to Newtown Toowoomba.

I got a call and I got told that if you wanted to be a great footballer you needed to come play in Toowoomba for Newtown because Duncan Thompson was coaching so I moved to Toowoomba.

I played for Queensland and Australia within two years.

Toowoomba, Rockhampton, Charters Towers, Cunnamulla, Cairns, Tully and Newcastle. You certainly moved around to find a game of footy?

That was the way it was then. You’d get an offer. Certain areas had money then because of mines or farms and they’d get players in to captain/coach. It was a big deal for a community to have a Queensland or Australian player in their town playing and coaching. I loved Queensland I would have stayed there forever.

Rugby league great Bob Banks was part of the Australian 195-57 touring team.

Clive Churchill said you were the best team player he had played with and had great hands. What did you think of Clive?

Clive and I grew up together. He was a few years older than me but we went to school together and lived near each other in Newcastle.

I was picked for a Test in 1957. It was on the Saturday and my team in Cunnamulla was playing on the Sunday. I couldn’t get from Sydney back to play in a day so faked an injury and the selectors found out I played on the Sunday so I was in trouble.

I didn’t play a Test from 1957 to 1960. The selectors weren’t happy with me and in 1959. I captained Queensland to a series win and everyone said I would be in the Australian team again. Clive was coach and he will pick his mate but no they still weren’t happy with me and I didn’t play a Test again until 1960.

How did you handle the Ipswich front row of Beattie, Parcell and Kelly when you played with them?

They were tough men, good men too. I enjoyed playing with them. They were my front row for Queensland in 1959 when we won the series.

Barry Muir was my seven, what a great player he was too.

In 2013, Mal Meninga was Queensland coach and he got all the 1959 team to present the jumpers to the 2013 team. We were the last series win before Origin so 21 years between wins.

I got to present Johnathan Thurston with his number six jumper and we shook hands. I wished him all the best.

He came and found me later on that night and gave me his jumper. I still have his Queensland jumper here.

You had a special relationship with the great Cyril Connell?

Our relationship was based on two things - me being an SP bookie and football. Cyril and I loved both. We played together for Queensland and Australia and he was a special man.

Do you enjoy the game today?

I love watching football now. I watch it every Friday night. I would love to play now too. The only things I don’t like at the moment are forwards die with the ball too much. Pass it on and promote the ball don’t play the ball.

Your job as a half is to give your backs the ball when they want it and how they want it.