Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Famous sporting comedians Roy and HG, now featuring regularly in their Bludging on the Blindside program on ABC.
Famous sporting comedians Roy and HG, now featuring regularly in their Bludging on the Blindside program on ABC.
Sport

A cold beer with . . . masters of footy comedy

Michael Nunn
24th Jun 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THEY have strode the Australian radio and TV sporting landscape like two colossal sporting enigmas since 1986, covering grand finals, Origins and Olympics. They speak truth and justice for rugby league.

Rampaging Roy Slaven and HG Nelson pulled out a bar stool, let me win the meat tray and we sat down for a beer.

In these complicated times, what role could rugby league play in righting the wrongs of the current world? Rugby league offers hope. Rugby league thrives on peace and understanding. Countries that embrace rugby league believe in the fundamental rights of humanity. Countries that shun rugby league are condemned to darkness, paranoia and all that divides us.

How have your coped through the shutdown of sport? I have enjoyed the shutdown - it has given me a chance to re-engage with my local community. In addition, it has been astonishing, but not entirely surprising, to watch rugby league lead the way back to us being normal again. Peter V’Landys has single-handedly dragged Australia back from the abyss.

Should the Ipswich Jets be in the NRL? Certainly. There should be a Western Corridor team in the NRL, not a confected second team representing Brisbane. I have been arguing for a Western Corridor team for the best part of 50 years.

Roy’s exploits for the Lithgow Shamrocks are legendary in rugby league. Did he ever play against Ipswich? I never played against Ipswich, but always had an abiding respect for the players from the area. Had a good fishing trip with Noel Kelly and Denis Flannery back in the day. We caught many flathead, went pig shooting at dusk. We dined like kings and talked about rugby league by the fire with a few beers into the small hours of the morning. One of the great nights.

Do you have a favourite player from your time commentating? Locky. You could play him anywhere and he would excel. He has the purest rugby league brain I have ever come across.

Roy & H.G. join forces in their Saturday afternoon Bludging on the Blindside program on ABC Grandstand and the ABC listen app.

abc grand stand a cold beer with . . .
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Finalists announced for Ipswich Show Pet Parade

        premium_icon FULL LIST: Finalists announced for Ipswich Show Pet Parade

        Pets & Animals Find out if your pooch or fur-baby made the cut for this year's Ipswich Hospital Foundation and Ipswich Show Society Pet Parade.

        Man in critical condition after serious crash

        premium_icon Man in critical condition after serious crash

        News A man in his 60s is in hospital after a serious late-night crash

        Uni claims fee hikes may result in $5m loss

        premium_icon Uni claims fee hikes may result in $5m loss

        News Top university has labelled fee hikes as “very disappointing”

        Jack’s Qld Bulls reward creates new path for Ipswich

        premium_icon Jack’s Qld Bulls reward creates new path for Ipswich

        Cricket Jack Wood’s resilience to inspire other talented regional cricketers