A cold beer with . . . major ‘statewide’ contributor

Michael Nunn

A LIFETIME of involvement in Queensland league is Darryl Van de Velde’s contribution. First playing then coaching and now administration.

Van de Velde coached the Dolphins and played for Souths, Easts and Redcliffe. He is now the State-Wide competition director of all major QRL competitions.

I pushed out the bar stool, poured two beers and had a chat with Van de Velde about his league life.

Do you enjoy admin, coaching or playing?

I really enjoyed coaching. I retired at 25 and had some time away from the game and then coached the Dolphins which I loved and then went to coach Castleford and Warrington in England.

How did you end up playing for Souths, Easts and Dolphins?

I started off at Easts under Ted Verrenkamp. However my dad had played for Souths in the 50s and Greg Veivers got me across to Souths where I played for three years and then I had one final year the Dolphins. Part of my year at the Dolphins was to coach the under-18 side which started my love of coaching

You played one game for Queensland. How was that experience and do you still have your jumper?

I don’t still have my Queensland jumper but all I wanted to ever do was play for Queensland so it was a great experience and something that’s special.

You started coaching the Dolphins in 1986. How did that come about?

I had a relationship with Tosser Turner at Redcliffe from my year playing there and I just ran into him one day and said I have been watching your games and I believe I know what the club’s problem is. He said well put in for the job. I didn’t put in for it but a few days later he rang me and said you’re now the new coach of the Dolphins.

In 1986 we came second to Wynnum on for and against and 1987 we made the grand final and lost to Brothers.

In 1986, we lost to Wynnum 26-6 and then Brothers 14-2 so it wasn’t a great finals campaign.

In 1987, we had such a tough finals series and had to play three really hard games.

We finished third and beat Wynnum with all their stars 30-7, then Norths bashed us up but we won 24-16 but Brothers proved too much in the grand final.

If Mark Murray doesn’t injure his eye in 1986 and have to retire does that change the result in 1986?

Definitely. Murray was our half and captain and also the Queensland half. We missed his experience and to lose him two weeks before the finals had a massive impact on us.

You were the first CEO of the Crushers. If the Crushers had survived what would they look like now?

I think we would be competitive for sure. We were building for the future. People forget that the Crushers won the National Under 21 competition in 1996. Graham Herlihy coached that side and did a terrific job.

That would have been our first-grade side by the late 1990s.

Travis Norton, Clinton Schifcofske went on and played Origin and a young Justin Hodges was at the Crushers.

The thing that hurt us the most was the ARL decision to allow four teams coming in all in the same year. That, looking back, was too many and of course the Super League war.

I think we were doing a lot of good things, we had the leagues club and had the Academy there. We had the regional kids based in one house, 10 kids in one big house near the leagues club. We had the university come in and give them an education and that was well before it’s time.

We were on the right track.