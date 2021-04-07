A cold beer with . . . leading international coach

Michael Nunn

IN 1979, a young Graham Lowe came from Otahuhu to Brisbane and coached Norths.

The Devils would win the premiership in 1980 against Souths and Lowe would coach Wigan, New Zealand, Manly and Queensland in a huge coaching career.

I sat down with Sir Graham Lowe and spoke about that young coach and leadership.

You were only 32 in 1979 when you came across to coach Norths. The Devils had come last in 1978. What made you take the role on so young?

Bob Bax rang me and said he’d be following me in New Zealand for the last couple of years and he wants to bring me over to coach Norths. I didn’t even know what Norths was to be honest.

He was very honest and upfront. “We came last this year, we are broke, the leagues club is broke and we have lost players and I will sack you in a few weeks if this doesn’t work - you want the job?’’

No one has ever taught me more about football than Bob Bax. He was just a great man.

I wanted to bring Mark Graham and Stan Napa over to Norths and the New Zealand Rugby League put a $25,000 transfer fee on Graham. Baxy and I went to the QRL and met with Ron McAuliffe and explained Graham was a super star in New Zealand and could he help us out with $25,000 please?

Ron rang Kevin Humphreys and said ‘what do you think’ and Humphreys and said he’s a star pay it. So Norths got Mark Graham. I would be willing to bet too that knowing Baxy the money never found its way to New Zealand.

In 1979, Norths climb to sixth. When did you think you might have something special?

I thought straight away we could improve. I kept saying to the players don’t worry about losing the guys from last year. You came last so they clearly weren’t that good.

In 1980, Norths finish fifth on 26 points. They make the minor semi against Brothers who had beaten you the week before 13-10 and you stage an upset win the final 24-17. Then you beat the defending premiers Valleys 15-14 in the prelim final. On to the grand final and again you are massive underdogs against Souths in all three grades. You’ve lost to the Magpies three times that year. Both clubs are desperate. Norths haven’t won since 1969 and Souths since 1953. Somehow you win 17-15. What happened?

We had a little secret that year. Our guys were very young and hadn’t experienced winning finals or a grand final so we prepared for the grand final early. We played Valleys early in the season and they were the premiers so I organised with our sponsor Nanda and Vic De Pasqualle for us to prepare for that Valleys game like it was a grand final. We stayed in a hotel and caught the bus to Lang Park. Then I was able to say this is what it will be like on grand final day - you’ve experienced it all now.

Graham Lowe

Meninga and Astill scored 32 tries between them in 1980. How did you stop them on grand final day?

Souths were a big team with big players. They liked to bully you and get over you. We knew we had to stand up to them and then they might not like it. Brian Dunn was outstanding that game in shutting down Mal. Dunn was a big man too and he was all over him all day. Of course, there was the fight early and I don’t think Souths ever came back from that.

You go to Wigan and have huge success winning 116 of your 134 games and turn Wigan into a powerhouse. Would Ellery Hanley be a superstar today?

I still don’t think anyone plays like Ellery to be honest. My first year at Wigan he scored 63 tries. What lock forward scores 63 tries in a season? He was doing things that locks still don’t do now. He had the highest standards. He came out here to Balmain and nearly got them over the line in 1988.

You’re still the only non-Australian to coach Origin. How did you find your Origin experience?

Humbling. I can honestly remember every second of those three weeks. The players accepted me and just a fantastic experience. I loved it.

How do you think coaching has changed?

Well when I coaching you were a professional beggar to be honest. You had to be resourceful and maybe a little dishonest every now and then. Now it’s very resource rich and an arms race. If the club up the road has three guys doing something they all want three guys doing that same role. I am not sure you need it all. I had three staff at Manly and that was three too many.

I coached Gary Walker and his two sons Ben and Shane Walker would be excellent NRL coaches. They show that old school resourcefulness.

You had some phenomenal leaders of your sides - Ellery Hanley, Wally Lewis, Michael O’Connor, Dean Bell, Mark Graham, Hugh McGrahan and Mark Murray. How did you pick a captain?

Leaders stand out. You start at a club or pick a representative side the leader stands out to me straight away. Michael O’Connor, Ellery Hanley and Mark Murray weren’t captains when I got to those clubs but it was obvious they needed to be.

Mark Murray was 19 when I got to Norths but he was the standout leader, didn’t matter about his age. He was the right person.

Wally - how could you coach Queensland and not have Wally as captain? Mark Graham too they are leaders. People respected them and wanted to follow them.

We get too caught up in trying to find leaders but really it should just stand out if you’re looking.