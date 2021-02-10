A cold beer with . . . IGS and Qld Origin talent

Michael Nunn

FOG #204 AJ Brimson would run home on Origin night to his Ipswich home and get ready for the night ahead of pizza and Origin.

The former Ipswich Grammar School student played his first Origin at the Adelaide Oval in 2020 and scored a try that helped Queensland to a famous 18-14 win.

We sat down and talked Origin and Ipswich.

How did you find yourself at Ipswich Grammar for primary school?

I was born in Brisbane and moved to Ipswich to be with my dad. My brothers and I all went to IGS until I moved to the Coast.

I loved it at IGS, a very good experience even though it was not for long. I still have great mates in Ipswich from primary school.

One try, 161 metres and two tackle breaks in a Queensland win; it is not a bad debut. How did you find Origin?

It was everything I thought it would be. You think back to all the games you watched as a kid and you think it must be different now, but it's not it's just so fast and intense.

If you asked me to write down everything I thought Origin would be, I would have ticked them all off - no surprises just an unbelievable experience. I was the kid that would go to school shattered if Queensland lost so it felt so good to send students to school happy the next day.

A. J Brimson. Picture: Dave Hunt/AAP Image

You scored your try after Jet Kurt Capewell kicked ahead, what did you think of Kurt?

Champion. He is just what you expect from Ipswich, great bloke and tough.

Wayne Bennett; has now coached Queensland to six series wins from 1987 to 2020 can you see why?

One hundred per cent. He was so organised, it was made very simple. He explained to us to win Origin everyone needs to be an 8/10 if everyone does that you give yourself the best chance to win.

He said at the start of camp he does not have rules. You are grown men, you know how to prepare, what to eat and drink. Just behave like men and you then fell compelled to meet that standard.

When it's time to be one of the boys he's up the back of the bus playing cards and having the time of his life.

How did you handle that other famous Ipswich Jet Allan Langer?

You do not handle Alf; he just does whatever he wants the whole week. He would be the funniest bloke I have ever met. The stuff he gets away with is just unbelievable. You keep waiting for him to get in trouble but nope everyone just laughs and it is Alf.