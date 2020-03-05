A cold beer with . . . ‘Hook’ Griffin

ANTHONY Griffin has been a Devil, Magpie and Dolphin in the Intrust Super Cup. Finding his coaching way against the Jets, ‘Hook’ won a premiership in 2006. We sat down to talk coaching against Ipswich.

You have coached against the Jets in your 105 ISC games. Who was the player you wrote on the white board? Danny Coburn was always a person you had to put a stop to if you were going to stop Ipswich. Good man to have around your club. Ipswich always played above its weight. You could look at the table and did not matter where Ipswich were they were tough.

What do you remember about trips to Ipswich? It is freezing cold or hotter than the sun. I remember at Souths we played Ipswich on a Friday night and it was about minus 10. The oval is unique too. It can take some getting used to.

Anthony Griffin. Picture: Toby Zerna

Your 2006 Dolphins team won the grand final but I remember them losing to Toowoomba 56-22 in Toowoomba in the finals and thinking that is the Dolphins done. Did you think you were gone? No. I thought if we can get another crack at Toowoomba we would win. Just had to get past Easts first but a loss like that really hurt our players and I could see on the Monday at training that we would be all right from here. It steeled us for the next two weeks. I put the game DVD on the TV on the bus ride home from Toowoomba that day.

That team had four players in the 20-year team named in 2015 by the QRL - Roberts, Lindsay, Burke and Cullen. You throw in Starr, Flugge, Green and Parle. That is a fair forward pack? Yeah it was a fair team. They were hard men. In 2007, when we lost to Tweed, we just were not as hard as they were. We had lost some players like Roberts to the Broncos and we just could not regroup from that situation.

Did you have a favourite Ipswich player to watch? The Walters boys always intrigued me. I remember watching them in an Under 17 game and I had never seen anyone bob around the field and pop up from anywhere. Jets very first game against Brothers in 1986 I was there and I watched the Reserve Grade and that was the first time I saw Alf. I couldn’t imagine he was going to be in Reserve Grade too long.