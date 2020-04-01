A cold beer with . . . former teacher and Kangaroo

JOHN Cleary has led a diverse life, playing for Queensland in two sports and switching to league which put a Kangaroo tour in 1963 on his CV. Add in teaching at Harrisville and playing for Ipswich Brothers then moving his teaching to Townsville. We sat down to talk about it all.

You played rugby for Queensland in 1959 why the change to league? I was living in Toowoomba and I got transferred to Harrisville to teach. I didn’t have a car so I wasn’t playing and then Gary Parcell suggested he’d drive me to training at Brothers.

What are your Bulimba Cup memories for Ipswich? We had a great forward pack. The scrums had plenty of action but we couldn’t always out score teams. We were just lacking a little bit of strike power. But they were great games against Brisbane and Toowoomba. Hard games and a packed Lang Park. We were always harder to beat in Ipswich.

It’s 1963 and you play for Queensland against NSW and New Zealand. What was that like? I didn’t think I played too well but I got picked for the Kangaroos. I had a broken sternum for two years which no one seemed to be able to diagnose.

Then a Kangaroo tour at the end of the year. Was that the highlight? It was a highlight but it was a long time to be away from home. We had two children by then and I had to take leave from teaching - without pay. I got 12 pounds a week while we were away and I would send 10 pounds home and have two pounds to drink in England.

Denis Flannery was kind enough to hold a function at his Ulster Hotel to raise 50 pounds for me. I was terribly home sick, we left mid-September and got back mid-February. I wish the Kangaroo Tour had come along in 1967 not 1963. I was older and playing better football.

Is it true your wife suggested to the Director General of Education a transfer would help your young family? Yeah. She was sick of living at Harrisville and wanted out. I said to her nothing I can do about it. She had other ideas and went to the Director General and said I had a football coaching job in Townsville and wanted to take it so could we be transferred. He said it was a teaching transfer and never tell anyone it was football related.

You moved to Townsville and played Foley Shield, sent off in 1964 final. What happened there? I got told before the game no one gets sent off in Foley Shield finals, do whatever you want, by Jim Patterson. Ron Tait was a cheeky little player for Innisfail. I chased him and threw a thousand punches. None landed but I was sent off. I couldn’t believe it. I am having a shower and who walks in? Jim Patterson, sent off too. I said: ‘So much for no one gets sent off hey Jim’.