A cold beer with . . . former Aussie No 6

IT’S the 1970’s and when Mr Richardson isn’t teaching, he’s swapping his teacher shorts and socks pulled up for wearing number 6 in the Brisbane glamour side Wests Panthers, Queensland and Australia. The Panthers would win back-to-back Brisbane Rugby League competitions and Geoff Richardson was there letting loose a backline that had class. I put down the chalk and chatted with the dual international.

Wests were last at the end of 1974. What turned it around? We had John Sattler as coach in 1974 then he went to Norths and we got Ron Raper from Redcliffe. It all came together and we had some players come in from outside like Harry Cameron from the Roosters. We just clicked at the right time of course Raper had a great team and came from a great league family.

Wests won back-to-back premierships in 1975-1976. What made that team so special? I think largely that is the football we played, we threw it around and backed our skills. Our home ground was Lang Park so you could go along to Lang Park and watch good attacking football. If we threw the ball, we knew someone would be there. In the 1975 grand final, Rod Bradshaw and our fullback Greg McCarthy scored great team tries against the Dolphins and there was 41,000 at Lang Park. They opened the Hale Street stand that year. It was the Panthers first premiership since 1954 so it was massive. I use the 1975 Premiership pennant as a place mat when Barry Muir comes around for a meal. We developed a good friendship in the Queensland side but it on when he was coaching Redcliffe. We played a territory game. I was not too worried about possession and I would often kick on the third tackle for ground. Teams are so obsessed now with having the ball. We would beat sides without the ball because we would have the territorial advantage.

In 1976, you win 16-1 against Easts Tigers after being down 1-0. That is not really a normal grand final score? No, and John Payne kicked it early too. I was happy with it. I grabbed some of our players and said they are out on their feet so we play it down there and wait. The Tigers gave away too many penalties. It was 7-0 against them at halftime and they just attempted to bash us out of the game. I remember I was not even captain and I said we keep our hands in our pockets and say nothing. I missed some of that year with a broken jaw but came back at the end, Easts gave us too much ball. I remember John Ribot scored a great try and Gary Prickett was outstanding.

Did you have an Ipswich player that gave you trouble? It seemed then every team had someone from Ipswich. Hugh O’Doherty had to be stopped. He was just movement. John Crilly at Valleys and Queensland was just all heart and of course the Morris boys. Through Men of League I have met and had a bit to do with Gary Parcell too and Noel Kelly. We had John Young at Wests who took the ball forward for us and did a lot of tackling. He was from Ipswich. Also Jeff McLean, who owned the Coronation Hotel. Great friends of mine. I visit Jeff’s wife Carmel whenever I am in Ipswich.

You were part of the 1975 Queensland team that was the last to beat the Blues in a game before Origin. What do you remember about the decider you lost by a point? We had two draws in 1974 so we were close. Then in 1975, it went to the decider at the SCG, and we were defeated by one point and we were winning at halftime. I scored in the second game in 1975 at Lang Park. I remember the first game was played in the mud during a torrential downpour where they had the floodlights on at 3pm. I took an intercept off Arthur Beetson. He had turned his back to pop a pass to Bob Fulton, and he came past muttering at me he wasn’t happy. I said: ‘I knew you’d turn around and try to pop a ball away’. We were ahead at halftime 14-12 but got beaten 27-18. They were terrific Blues sides. It was a Test team - Langlands, Cronin, Rogers, Coote, Randall and Beetson.

Would you rather play in 1976 or 2020? I would like the challenge of playing in 2020 just to see. I think that there are things we don’t do too well anymore. Pass both sides of the body, kick for territory and chip and chase. Players only play one side now and I’d love to see players roam around the field you have normally your two best attacking players in the centres and they never combine anymore.