A cold beer with . . . dual title-winning speedster

Rodger Kuhn on the attack for Easts against Wests at Lang Park. Picture: Jim Fenwick/Queensland Rugby League History Committee collection.

Rodger Kuhn on the attack for Easts against Wests at Lang Park. Picture: Jim Fenwick/Queensland Rugby League History Committee collection.

MICHAEL NUNN

A BRISBANE Rugby League favourite of the 1970's, Rodger Kuhn could find a gap, slip through the defence and set up tries. He brought the ball back for the Tigers in 145 games. Kuhn became a Tigers favourite. I put up the bomb and sat down with Kuhn to talk Brisbane League.

How did you end up at the Tigers?

I was an Easts junior and all I wanted to do was play for Easts. I made my debut at 18 in 1970 then left and played a year at Wests in 1972 and the Panthers had a terrific side that year and won 17 games straight.

I had a bad injury in 1973, did not play at all, and then went back to Easts in 1974.

Rodger Kuhn playing for Easts against Wynnum-Manly at Lang Park in 1975. Picture: Jim Fenwick/Queensland Rugby League History Committee collection.

Two premierships in 1977 and 1978 but you had to lose in 1976 to Wests. What did 1976 teach you?

Wests were the premiers in 1976 and a very good side. We lost that grand final and I think it did not help us too much giving away penalties. I do not know what the penalty count was but it would have been too high to win a grand final, which suited Wests and smart players like Geoff Richardson.

Of the premierships in 1977 and 1978, which one is your favourite?

They were both very good sides and very enjoyable to play in. Our forwards were excellent but our backs had really gone up a level with Lindenberg and Holben from the previous years and I think we became a lot more entertaining, which suited my game.

There was plenty of great fullbacks in Brisbane in the 70's. Who was your toughest challenge?

I enjoyed the challenge of playing against Bunny Pearce, Tony Obst and Allan Mills. I always thought if I could get through the first line, I would score or set up a try because I think I was fast enough to get away from them.

You were able to play with some big Ipswich names like the Morris brothers, John White, Jeff Denman and Ian Robson. Did you have a favourite?

I was able to play with Jeff Denman and he was just a lovely bloke. I have lots of time for Jeff and of course if you followed Des Morris you could be put through a gap, he would turn and give you the ball at the last minute.