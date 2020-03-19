A cold beer with . . . Colin Scott

HE started a Tiger and went to be a Seagull in the star-studded Wynnum team that won premierships in 1982, 84 and 86. He was at ground zero for the first Origin match calling the tune from the back was fullback Colin Scott. I put up a bomb for him to catch and we sat down to chat.

How did you end up at the Tigers? I was coming down to Easts from Townsville at the end of 1979. There was me and Gene Miles joining the Tigers. One of the big reasons we were coming down was to play under Des Morris and Easts sacked him. I still came but Miles stayed in Townsville and then came down to Wynnum in 1981. Then I went across to Wynnum to play under Des Morris.

When you went to Wynnum any games against the Jets that stand out? They all stand out in Ipswich. I remember the crowd used to be packed when Wynnum came to Ipswich. Such a tough place to play football Ipswich. They know what they like out there and it wasn’t Wynnum.

That Wynnum side was a thing of beauty, such a great team. Would you have beaten the Canterbury Bulldogs in a one-off game? I think for sure the 1984 Wynnum side could have beaten the Bulldogs in a game. Queensland won the Origin, Brisbane won the Panasonic Cup and Wynnum won the grand final 42-8. It was a great year and we had some fantastic players.

The 1980 Origin and you were there FOG number 2 - 40 years ago this year. I played for Queensland in 1979 under the old rules and then came down to the Tigers in 1980 but I was in Reserve Grade. They still picked me for Queensland and I played the interstate games in 1980. Then Origin rolls around and I was picked for the first game. I just remember Arthur Beetson. He walked in and said: ‘Hi Scotty’. I couldn’t believe that Arthur knew my name. I went to the phone box outside Lang Park and rang my mum to tell her. That night after the game I was just Arthur’s waiter, I went and got him beer so he’d keep talking and telling stories.

Do you have a favourite Ipswich player? Des Morris. I loved the Tigers and it’s because of Morris, I came down to Brisbane to be coached by him. I went to Wynnum when he went there and I just loved him. Great bloke and great coach. I got to play with Morris in my first game for Queensland in 1979. He was captain.