A cold beer with . . . Bluey’s Bandit

IT’S the 90’s and I am walking to the bus singing to myself Girls like that, girls like that don’t go for guys like us by Custard. Fast forward and I am playing games like Heavy and Dance Mode with my boys while watching Bluey. The man responsible for both parts of my life is David McCormack the voice of Bandit in Bluey. We pulled up a stool, put our Emmy awards down and talked about bands and Bandit Heeler.

I’m assuming you were sitting in Mr Nance’s PE lesson at Ipswich Grammar School thinking: I’ll probably start a band called Custard, perform at the Opera House in front of 200,000 with Crowded House, tour with Weezer and Presidents and then voice a cartoon watched by millions and win an Emmy? Not quite. I was probably wondering when the new DEVO album would be released and what’s all this I’m hearing about something called a CD? I was pretty nerdy at school . . . I still am.

What are your IGS memories? My earliest IGS memory is of being in year eight and being forced to push the heavy roller over the cricket pitch in the middle of the day at the height of summer. Suffering from extreme dehydration, I spent what little money I had on fizzy drinks from the fizzy drink machine. Then I got a headache and threw up in the bus on the way home. Character building!

There is a theory that all musicians want to be sportsmen. Who is your league team? Half of my life has been spent in Sydney, half in Brisbane so I guess I’m allowed to be 50 percent Rabbits, 50 percent Broncos.

Did you have a favourite player growing up? Not really. I got most of my league information from my brother Dylan and my neighbour Chris Grove. They knew heaps more about it than I did.

Any chance Bandit takes Bluey and Bingo on an Ipswich day trip? Past IGS to a Jets games, stop at Queens Park? Sounds like a great idea. Maybe we can get the heavy roller involved?