A cold beer with . . . a wise man recruiting future stars

IF you were on the look out for some football talent to scout then Raiders’ Peter Mulholland would be the man you’d want standing on the hill watching. For 40 years he’s been observing young players make their way in the game.

I sat down with the Raiders recruitment boss and took some notes.

If you’re watching a game, what do you want to see from a young player? Sometimes it’s not during the game. If I can I will get there and watch the warm-up. I have signed young players based on how they warm up. It’s a little thing but it can tell you a lot about a person. The other thing I like to watch is how they react to a teammate making a mistake.

Peter Moore was the boss at the Bulldogs for 26 years and used to say win the mum first. Is that still true? I take our welfare officer Dave Thom with us everywhere I go to watch a potential player. It’s all about education and welfare. We will talk to teachers, school and parents. Ricky Stuart wants a good citizen. We meet with parents that will tell you the young person’s values. I taught from 1975 so I look at comments on reports cards to see their effort.

The Raiders have such a rich Queensland history. I saw a photo from 1987 and the Raiders had 14 Queenslanders in their squad and Wayne Bennett. How much Intrust Super Cup do you watch? You buy NRL players. You recruit young players. I watch a lot of Intrust Super Cup but I watch a lot more of the lower grades. I go and watch the Colts or Mal Meninga competition.

Warren Ryan used to always have a saying when watching the lower grades, ‘you want the player that’s always on your screen’.

Do you have favourite Ipswich person you’ve worked with? I have worked with a lot of Ipswich people - Craig Smith at the Knights, Pat O’Doherty was at Wests. IGS and Ipswich has been such a great producer of football talent.

The Raiders made the grand final last season with bargain buys and shrewd recruiting. That is when you know you’ve done a good job as a recruiter - the bargain buy like Nicoll Klokstad that goes from Storm to Warriors ends up in Canberra on $105,000 and plays every game and a grand final? They’re the most rewarding. Klokstad moved to Canberra late in the pre-season after being at the Storm behind Cameron Munster and playing a handful of games for the Warriors then plays 26 games for the Raiders and a grand final on a minimum contract.