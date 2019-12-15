A child, 3 others, caught up in serious crash

Four people including a child were injured in a two-vehicle crash at Diddillibah last night.

Four people including a child were injured in a two-vehicle crash at Diddillibah last night.

CRITICAL care paramedics rushed to the aid of four people, including a child, who were caught up in a serious crash at Diddillibah last night.

About 8.15pm, paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Brookfield Ct and Diddillibah Rd.

The child, a girl suffered abdominal injuries, a woman in her 30s had leg injuries, a man in his 30s with shoulder injuries and a man in his 50s had wrist injuries.

All four were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Birtinya, in stable conditions.