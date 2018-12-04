A chance to sleep easy with cool change

THERE'S welcome relief on the way for Ipswich.

The weather bureau reports that from today the heat that has hung over the city the last few days will start to dissipate.

The change set in yesterday with the heatwave retreating north.

This downward trend in temperatures will continue into tomorrow, Thursday and Friday.

Expect to see a high of 29C tomorrow with Thursday and Friday falling to 27C before the temperatures begin to climb again into the weekend.

Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be nearly 3C below the December average of 30.8C for Ipswich.

Even better news for those who love their sleep is that the minimum temperatures will fall to more comfortable levels.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will see minimums nearly 2C below the December average of 18.4C.

More welcome news is that there is a chance of rain today and tomorrow.

There's a 60 per cent chance of shower, storm tonight and a 40 per cent chance tomorrow, although the falls will be light with 3mm to 4mm at the most.

Today and tomorrow will also be the windiest days of the week with light winds becoming easterly 15 to 20 km/h for today, and light winds becoming southeasterly 20 to 25 km/h tomorrow.

The cooler and less dry conditions will be welcome news for firefighters with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services already looking to lift fire bans in parts of the state and re-isse fire permits in some areas.

Yesterday a bushfire was burning in inaccessible country between Washpool Rd, Undullah Rd, Wild Pig Creek Rd and Mount Elliot Rd, Undullah.

Firefighters continued to monitor the blaze and strengthened containment lines throughout the day.

Flinders Conservation Park remains closed due to the fire. Mount Elliott Rd is also closed and is only accessible to locals.