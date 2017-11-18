Win an on-field experience at the Rugby League World Cup

Menu
AMAZING: Two children will lead the teams on to the field for the Rugby League World Cup Final.
WHO hasn't dreamt of leading their country out on to the field for a World Cup final?

Well, now is your chance to make that dream come true.

Two children (aged between eight and 12 years) will be granted the experience of a lifetime when leading the competing teams on to the field for the Rugby League World Cup Final at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, on Saturday, December 2.

The QT has partnered with the Cup organisers to offer the two money-can't-buy experiences to News Corp readers right across Queensland.

With Australia favourite to win the tournament, your child could be running out alongside Kangaroos skipper Cameron Smith or star fullback Billy Slater, and maybe even Jason Taumalolo of Tonga.

The winning kids will get to soak up the atmosphere behind the scenes at the end of the tunnel, where they will meet one of the game's stars and accompany them out on to the field in front of 55,000 fans.

If that's not enough, they will then experience the thrill of standing alongside their player for the playing of the national anthem, as millions from around the world watch on television.

Getting to keep their uniform, shirt, shorts and socks, they will then get to watch the match with mum or dad from the stands.

You can watch the women's World Cup final, which starts at the ground at 3.45pm.

Each winner receives two match tickets valued at $200 total plus a night's accommodation in Brisbane. To enter, go to www.qt.com.au/rlwc.

*Having the World Cup final in Brisbane is a rare event, and those not lucky enough to win this prize should go to RLWC2017.com to buy their tickets to the match of a lifetime.

