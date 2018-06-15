Menu
2016: The 'Human Twister Board' Daniel Dull, with John Barnes.

Fashion & Beauty A chance for punters to stand out from the crowd

Sunset.

Life Shane's shot is a winner

Early morning sunrise.

Life Early morning inspiration

Water walk.

People and Places 'Boardwalk walk' is a hit

News Silence of the Lamborghini: speeding driver fined...

Christian Westfal Andersen

People and Places 'Windmills under a starry night'

I love my mum because she is strong, determined, beautiful and has such a big heart. It is because of my mum I can live in a world where everything is possible, I feel courageous, confident and fearless because of her. Love you Mum! Thank you for being you.

Life PHOTOS: Why we love our mums

Foggy dawn.

Life Foggy dawn is what readers like

Back Row -Greg Thomspon; Patricia Mather nee Thomson; Catherine Lussin nee Thomson; Sandra Jones nee Harrison. Front Row - Marcia Gordon; Leo Thomson and Murray Gordon.

People and Places premium_icon PHOTOS: Gordons celebrate 150 years in Australia

Food & Entertainment

Food & Entertainment GALLERY: 40 pictures from Eat Local Week launch

Sunrise at Purga.

Life Lots of likes for cooler mornings

Offbeat

Offbeat No joke! Police film chicken crossing the road

A 22-year-old Coraki man has been arrested after allegedly avoiding a random breath test at Casino and smashing through three yards.

Crime PHOTOS: Huge palm tree flung onto house after...

Lifestyle

Lifestyle No more Allen key! Ikea furniture no match for robot...

My mate Buddy.

Life Missing Buddy is readers' choice

Milkyway rising.

Life 'Milky Way rising' is popular choice

The sky was blocked out by a swarm of cockatoos ahead of a storm in Andrews Farm in South Australia.

News 'Unbelievable' video: 'Millions' of birds flee from...

Horses Feel the drama of horse racing's Black Opal Stakes

Oscar

News Meet Oscar, Zeus and Boof and Bandit

A spectacular sunrise has been caught on film shining over Haleakala National Park in Hawaii.

Travel A sunrise so spectacular it's raised fears for public...

Father and son.

Lifestyle PHOTOS: Father and son, Snausage and Sterrence

Kindergarten student Milan joined youngsters across the nation as they dressed up as senior citizens to celebrate their 100th day of school in the US.

News Is this the world's cutest 100-year-old grandma?

Couple at Rosewood.

Community Kelly's 'Couple at Rosewood' is the popular choice

Nakota.

News PHOTOS: More of our best friends

Pablo and Pinkel.

News PHOTOS: More of our best friends

Fashion & Beauty

A chance for punters to stand out from the crowd

15th Jun 2018 5:00 AM

THERE is no shortage of cutting edge fashion to be seen at the Ipswich Cup, but the event also draws racegoers with quite a different concept of standing out from the crowd.

As the city's biggest social event approaches something of the end of an era tomorrow, we decided to take a look back at the last 10 years of Ipswich Cup Fashion; ranging from the trendy, to the cheeky, to the downright hilarious.

To see hundreds of Ipswich Cup social pictures from the past decade, visit 400 PHOTOS: Flashback of the last 10 years of Ipswich Cup.

fashion fashion on the field ipswich cup punters
Ipswich Queensland Times