A catalyst for change

WITH the suggestion of the voting age being dropped to 16, I'm sure we will hear the arguments of maturity and political awareness put to suit whoever they think will profit or lose from its expansion.

Looking back in my life as a baby boomer, I was an apprentice at 15, a union member at the same age and, yes, with the education from my parents, I was pretty well versed on both sides of the divide.

Fast forward to today, how we have changed and I was part of the problem we have with today's youth.

Like all boomers, we put our children first when it come to our family priorities and parents were secondary, unlike our parents who struggled through the war and depressions with nothing other than survival in mind.

We had to share when needed and our parents were the most important thing for our survival and we knew that and respected it.

We thought we were doing the right thing changing the family priorities for the children's sake but we did them and our culture a terrible injustice.

We lost that respect we gave to our parents over time and now we cry that our children have no respect and that they know nothing about life or government and that they live in a technological bubble.

We boomers took our eye off the ball, handed them everything we never had, sparing our youth the experience of working and waiting and, in many cases. handed over parenting to schools and our protective services.

So, yes, if we can use this voting age change as a catalyst to claw back self responsibility earlier, if we can encourage big-picture dialogue and civic responsibility then it must be a debated, but we as the grown-ups need to improve our parliamentary behaviour as that example again does nothing to set an example for maturity.

WAYNE OFFER

Thagoona