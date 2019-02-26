Menu
Police are still investigation the cause of the crash. Picture: AAP/David Clark
Woman dies in horror train accident, long delays

by Antonia O’Flaherty
26th Feb 2019 7:44 PM
A WOMAN has died after being struck by a train near Lindum Station.

Emergency services are still at the scene of the incident, and a QAS spokesman said the incident appeared to be an accident.

Acting Senior Sergeant Ian Smith said an elderly female was crossing the railway line and when she was struck by a express train.

 

A woman had died after being struck by a train at Lindum Station. Picture: AAP/David Clark
He said it appeared she had some kind of stroller that possibly got stuck in the tracks, however police were still investigating.

He said police had identified the woman but not yet contacted her next of kin.

They are expecting several hours of delays to the train lines.

The Forensic Crash Unit are still investigating but police believe she was just trying to cross the lines.

"(The driver) is understandably shaken but seems okay. There's nothing the driver could have done to avoid the situation," Sgt Smith said.

Police have asked people to avoid the area as they investigate.

Trains have been suspended in both directions between Manly and Murrarie Stations due to the incident.

Translink says commuters can expect long delays.

