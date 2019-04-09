A bloomin' good day out for green thumbs

Noelene Schultz and Jim Ryan from the Ipswich Orchid Society are looking forward to their upcoming Garden Spectacular.

Noelene Schultz and Jim Ryan from the Ipswich Orchid Society are looking forward to their upcoming Garden Spectacular. Ashleigh Howarth

THOUSANDS of colourful floral displays will fill the hall at Silkstone State School for the annual Ipswich Garden Spectacular.

Hosted by the Ipswich Orchid Society and the Ipswich and Districts Bromeliad Society, the two-day spectacular will be held on April 13 and 14.

Members of the groups will be on hand selling a wide variety of plants as well as passing on their tips to other fellow gardeners.

Noelene Schultz from the Ipswich Orchid Society said the event was also a way to raise money to give back to the community.

"We support different charities in the community. This year we will be helping the Ipswich Siblings Group," she said.

"This is a group that helps siblings of children and adults with a disability."

ANNUAL FUNDRAISER: Jim Ryan and Noelene Schultz from the Ipswich Orchid Society are looking forward to their upcoming Garden Spectacular. Ashleigh Howarth

In the past the two groups have helped many needy causes, most recently the Ipswich Hospital Special Care Nursery.

"I think we donated around $12,000 for them in the past two years," Mrs Schultz said.

The Ipswich Orchid Society are this year marking a big milestone - their 60th anniversary.

The group was formed in 1959 and today has more than 120 members, but new faces are always welcome to join.

The Ipswich Garden Spectacular will be held on April 13 from 8.30am-3pm and April 14 from 9am-2pm.

Silkstone State School is located on Prospect St, Silkstone.

Entry is $4.

For more information on the groups, contact Noelene Schultz on 3281 5496, or search them on Facebook.