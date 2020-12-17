‘A blessing to this earth’: Murdered mum and bub farewelled

A woman who died in a deliberately lit house fire was remembered as a fun-loving and loyal at a combined funeral service for her and her newborn daughter.

A YOUNG mother who lost her life in a deliberately lit fatal house fire dreamed of being a paramedic so she could help others in need.

Former Geelong woman Abigail 'Abbey' Forrest and her 19-day old daughter Ivy were farewelled at an emotional funeral service on Thursday.

Ivy and Ms Forrest died beside dad and partner Indi Sohal when their Point Cook home was engulfed by flames earlier this month.

Abbey and daughter Ivy Kaur Forrest-Sohal funeral service.

The Drysdale-raised woman was described as "fun-loving" and "loyal" by her devastated family and friends.

Ms Forrest's heartbroken sister, Emily, remembered her 19-year-old sibling as "funny and bold" at the funeral.

"I honestly cannot comprehend what has happened," she said.

"I didn't ever think I'd stand up here, at just 24 years of age, and be doing this today for my little sister.

"Tragically things happen in life, but this has just broken us.

"She was a beautiful young lady who had a whole life ahead of her. She was an absolute blessing to this earth."

Abbey Forrest has been remebered as “fun-loving” and “loyal”.

The funeral was held at St Mary's Basilica in Geelong, with a large screen set up outside the church for people to watch due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The family placed flowers, a scarf and photos over the former Saint Ignatius College students' coffin as more than 100 people also tuned in to the service via livestream.

Ms Forrest's father Alan Forrest said his daughter was "always fun-loving", and loved horses and her friends, and valued her education.

Abbey Forrest (left), sister Emily and their mum and dad. Image supplied by the family. For Point Cook fire story

"I won't get to make a 21st birthday speech, or her father-of-the-bride speech, so this is one speech I must take the honour," Mr Forrest said.

"Her studies through Year 12 meant a lot to her, with a view to the future.

"She was always grateful, and respected all of the teachers. Her ambitions were to become a paramedic."

Jenny Hayes, 46, has since been charged with three counts of murder and arson causing death following the blaze, which took hold of the home as the couple and their baby slept upstairs.

A GoFund Me page has raised more than $33,000 to help the family cover the cost of funeral expenses.

