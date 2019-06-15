Matt Thomas and Deb Wilson from Ipswich Little Theatre have been busy rehearsing for the upcoming performance, The Cemetery Club.

A BITTERSWEET comedy about love, marriage and death will be brought to the stage at the Incinerator Theatre next month by a number of talented actors from the Ipswich Little Theatre group.

The group's upcoming show, titled The Cemetery Club, will take the audience on an emotional rollercoaster from July 11-27.

The Cemetery Club tells the story of three Jewish widows who have been lifelong friends, that meet once a month for tea before going to visit their husbands' graves.

Ida is sweet tempered and ready to begin a new life. Lucille is a feisty embodiment of the girl who just wants to have fun, shop, and catch the eyes of admirers. Doris remains fiercely devoted to her late husband and takes her grave-tending responsibilities very seriously.

Ida is not used to being alone after a long marriage, but doesn't think she's ready to get involved with a man - that is, until Sam enters the scene.

Lucille and Doris see the budding romance between Ida and Sam as a threat to their monthly ritual and begin interfering with devastating results.

Director Christopher Greenhill is confident his actors will be ready for opening night, having been rehearsing now for a number of months.

"My brilliant cast have been rehearsing hard for 12 weeks to bring this production to the stage," he said.

"I am incredibly proud of my ensemble cast, their characterisations and accents are brilliant.

"Sets and costumes look great and I have an amazing backstage crew to support me."

Mr Greenhill has been a member of Ipswich Little Theatre since 2001 and loves acting and directing.

"That's 18 years of acting, backstage work, front of house and bar work, working with subgroups such as S-Troupe and our members with disabilities," he said.

"I also love directing. For me, drama is all about the human condition. The themes are timeless and audiences can relate to the situation.

"As a director, I love seeing the playwright's thoughts and feelings coming to life and enabling my actors to create these believable characters to convey that message."

Mr Greenhill hopes to a full theatre for every show.

"Ipswich Little Theatre provides a wonderful night of entertainment from when you are greeted by our volunteer helpers through to the farewells at the end of the night," he said.

"As a community theatre, we rely upon our audiences to help us do what we love- to bring plays to Ipswich.

"The Cemetery Club is a touching play about love, loss and moving on. The ensemble cast are amazing and you are guaranteed an evening of quality entertainment."

To book your tickets to the show, log onto ilt.org.au or drop by the Ipswich Visitor Information Centre to book in person.