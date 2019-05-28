A and J celebrate 10 years of success

CONTINUING TO GROW: A and J Picture Framing, Banners and Signs Tony and Arlina Jackson are celebrating 10 years of success.

TONY and Arlina Jackson are celebrating 10 years of business success in the Greater Springfield area.

From humble beginnings, the local duo has established a business that has grown as diverse and fast as the community in which it operates.

It started as a way to save money and something of a hobby but it is now a very busy small business, Mr Jackson said.

"It started out as a picture framing business from our garage at home,” he said.

"We were amazed at how much framing cost, so we bought some DIY kits and then we had people asking us to do frames for them.

"The picture framing work is my wife.

"She custom makes frames.

"She used to do pop-ups in Orion and we actually set up a shop on Commercial Drive in Springfield.

"I was working full time at the time elsewhere.”

From pictures, original art, framing jerseys and sporting memorabilia, needlework, diplomas, certificates, everything in between, it is keeping Arlina Jackson very busy.

"We look after all people with this work, right through to corporate offices,” Mr Jackson said.

The Jacksons have a diverse client base from the Defence Services, corporate offices, schools and local residents.

"We have expanded to banners, signs and all types of printing. We can do flyers, DL and A5, tri-fold, menus,” Mr Jackson said.

"We do a whole range of printing and we can do small runs.”

A and J Picture Framing, Banners and Signs can produce 50 business cards at a very cost-effective price.

"We have invested a lot of money into specialist equipment,” Mr Jackson said.

They offer fast turnaround services, usually 24 to 36 hours and will try to meet shorter deadlines.

With 10 years under their belt, the Jacksons have seen the Springfield area grow dramatically.

"We have seen so much happen. It was one pub and the Springfield Shopping Centre in the original area and then all of this has happened, it is amazing,” Mr Jackson said.

Tony and Arlina Jackson are so impressed with the Greater Springfield area.

"We have gotten to know the local community. Our kids have grown up here. I have to say it is an exciting place. There really is a positive attitude,” Mr Jackson said.

According to Mr Jackson, local businesses and residents are always keen to support their local community.

He sees this as reminiscent of other communities in regional areas.

"It's fantastic,” he said.

The couple's goal is simple. They want to be the best.

The current location for the business is now in the heartland of Springfield Central in Brookwater.

"We are on Technology Drive. We were the first one to move in. We were so new that power and internet had not been connected,” Mr Jackson said.

"We are up and running, we are going really well, and we are thankful for the support of all our clients.”

The next 10 years will continue to bring growth in business services and clients.

Their most recent acquisition is two new machines that will allow them to produce T-shirts and plaques.

"This is a unique culture at Springfield,” Mr Jackson said.

"It is a very diverse area but people are genuinely positive and keen to be part of the community.

"We want to respond to our customers, offer better service all the time and continue to make A and J Picture Framing, Banners and Signs the one-stop shop for all their needs.”

A and J Picture Framing, Banners and Signs is located at unit 9, 21 Technology Drive, Brookwater.

Phone 33818181 or check them out on Facebook.