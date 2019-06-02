Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This 3.5m long alligator was an uninvited guest in a home in Florida. Picture: Twitter
This 3.5m long alligator was an uninvited guest in a home in Florida. Picture: Twitter
Pets & Animals

Alligator’s trail of terror in home invasion

by New York Post
2nd Jun 2019 11:26 AM

AN alligator measuring nearly 3.5 metres broke through a kitchen window in Clearwater, Florida, terrifying residents as it left a trail of wreckage, according to police.

Clearwater Police Department posted photos and video on Twitter of the ungainly gator showing off its toothy grin amid a pair of toppled chairs, the New York Post reported.

A 77-year-old woman found this beast in her kitchen. Picture: Twitter
A 77-year-old woman found this beast in her kitchen. Picture: Twitter

It was still dark when the massive beast raided the kitchen through the home's ground-level windows, the department said in a tweet.

Apparently disappointed by the slim pickings it found in the kitchen, the alligator proceeded to throw a wine-bottle-smashing tantrum worthy of a tempremental Hollywood star.

"The red liquid in the video is wine, not blood," local police tweeted, alongside footage showing a trapper trying to rein in the raging reptile.

Resident Mary Wischhusen, 77, was on her way to the bathroom at around 3:30am when she heard a loud crash and discovered her unwelcome house guest, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Police and a trapper wrangled in the ‘gator and no-one was hurt. Picture: Twitter
Police and a trapper wrangled in the ‘gator and no-one was hurt. Picture: Twitter

"All I had was a vision of a huge head," Wischhusen said. "A big head looking at me saying, 'Hey!' "

The elderly woman locked herself in her bedroom while officers and trappers arrived.

All trussed up and nowhere to go. Picture: Twitter
All trussed up and nowhere to go. Picture: Twitter

"I don't know why he wanted my red wine, but he got my red wine," Wischhusen said of the 'gator.

 

Originally published in the New York Post and reprinted here with permission.

More Stories

alligator attack editors picks home invasion

Top Stories

    Pride ignites NPL revival hopes with crucial win

    premium_icon Pride ignites NPL revival hopes with crucial win

    News After giving his team a much needed boost, Western Pride captain Cam Crestani had every reason to feel upbeat boarding the plane home.

    • 2nd Jun 2019 12:53 PM
    Tax office is coming after these people this year

    Tax office is coming after these people this year

    Money Here’s who is being targeted.

    Ipswich mayor’s alleged threat against planner

    premium_icon Ipswich mayor’s alleged threat against planner

    Council News Ex-Ipswich mayor allegedly told aplanner his job was on the line

    UK crisis plays out here

    premium_icon UK crisis plays out here

    Entertainment Stage show brings prime minister woes to Ipswich