Truckies save bride's special day

kirstinpayne
| 6th Apr 2017 8:17 AM
DIESEL CAVALRY: Paul 'Baldy' Castle delivers the wedding dress across flood waters just in time.
DIESEL CAVALRY: Paul 'Baldy' Castle delivers the wedding dress across flood waters just in time. Supplied

WHILE a rained out wedding is every bride's worst nightmare, last weekend bride-to-be Yvette Frankel was also dealing with rising flood waters, a missing wedding dress and the prospect of no guests. 

It was only with the help of the diesel cavalry that her wedding, held on the flooded New South Wales, Queensland border was saved. 

Dealing with the downpour of ex-tropical cyclone Debbie and the rising Tweed river, last Friday bridesmaid Mel Scott was brainstorming with bestie Yvette Frankel whose wedding dress was yet to arrive for her big day.   

With roads flooded by the rising waters the northern New South Wales wedding venue was practically cut off from the world. 

"We couldn't get anything in, the cake, the bridesmaid dresses and the wedding dress," Mel said. 

"The poor bride was upset as you would imagine, at this point there was the possibility that her own family may not get there to see her get married," friend Mel Scott said. 

"It looked like we were going to have an active wear wedding," Mel joked looking back at the dilemma.  

Instead of worrying however, the pair got on the UHF to ask the trucking community for help. 

"As soon as we found out trucks were still getting though, we thought that was our only way," Mel said. 

"Some of the boys had a two way radio, so they got on, to see if we could get someone to help us out." 

Radioing across the growing body of water, the group were able to locate help on the other side, who flagged down Brisbane truck driver Paul 'Baldy' Castle. 

The group including a number of groomsmen met Paul at a service station, once he was safely across the flooded highway with the precious cargo. 

"The dresses were delivered, thanks to the driver, what a beautiful man to take the time out to help us," she said.

"He said next time can you please leave some of the brides maids in the dresses," she laughed. 

But the help from the trucking community didn't stop there.   

The next morning another driver volunteered to transport the bride's mother over the expanse of water.   

"She was carrying the cake too," Mel said.     

"I hope they know we are very, very greatful. 

"It was a terrible situation helped by some very good people," she said.    

SAVED BY THE B-DOUBLE: Thankful Yvette Frankel and Jeremy Frankel on their wedding day.
SAVED BY THE B-DOUBLE: Thankful Yvette Frankel and Jeremy Frankel on their wedding day. Supplied

Despite some flood related logistical issues the wedding went off without a hitch.

"It was a very touching day that could have been a horrible situation for the bride," she said. 

"Having people jump in and help out like that was amazing."  

For Brisbane driver Paul 'Baldy' Castle, his special delivery on the day was no big thing. 

"It's no big dramas, and nothing different to what everyone else would have done," he said. 

Travelling on his way home from his last job Paul says he was simply there at the right time. 

"While they were moving us through the flood waters, one of the SES guys waved me and asked if I could help out," he said. 

"I said no dramas, simple," he said humbly. 

"There were a few comments online about it, and people used the word hero, and legend but I don't like that," he said. 

"The SES, and emergency services are the ones out there helping and being heroes." 

Topics:  bride cyclone editors picks flood good news

