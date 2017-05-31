Over 5000 new jobs for Springfield

Aveo Springfield has opened in Springfield Central with the Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in attendance to officially open the new retirement unit complex.

MORE than 5,000 jobs are in store for Springfield with the official launch of Aveo Springfield this morning.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk officially opened the first stage of the $1 billion retirement village in the heart of Springfield.

The Premier said Aveo Springfield represented a great example of well-planned community development.

"Springfield is Queensland's fastest growing community and in 20 years' when this development is complete, the area will be home to more than 105,000 Queenslanders," the Premier said.

"By then, one in five residents will be over the age of 65, which is why it is so vital to plan ahead with developments like this.

"Over the staged roll-out of this project, it will generate 5,400 jobs and 580 operational jobs when complete.

"I look forward to seeing the project continue to take shape in the coming years delivering world-class aged care options for the people of Springfield."

Aveo Group CEO, Geoff Grady said the company was excited to be opening the 20-year-long project and looked forward to seeing how it would benefit both seniors and the wider community.

"This will go on to become the largest integrated retirement village in the country and will in short be an exemplar village and the kind that every retirement operator should aspire to in my view," Mr Grady said.

"This community's location together with our on-site amenities truly demonstrates Aveo's commitment to grow with older Australians by ensuring good health, providing greater living choices and giving a peace of mind not only to our residents but the wider community."

Ms Palaszczuk added the development would provide an innovative new model for aged care and give resident's more options to age-in-place.

"The fully-integrated facility will provide independent living units, medium care units and will include specialist dementia and respite care," the Premier said.

"Once people's children have left home and they look to downsize, we know that many prefer to stay close to the community in which their family has grown, to maintain links to friends and the broader community.

"That's why it's so important these Greenfields' retirement villages, which have a range of escalating care options depending on an individuals' needs, are put in place well in advance."

Located in the 52-hectare Health City, Aveo Springfield will comprise 2500 retirement villas and offers a comprehensive range of onsite health services.