Cyclists call for removal of 'banana bars'

Ipswich cyclist Josh Beikoff is one of many cyclists concerned with the bike path deflection bars in Ipswich. Cordell Richardson

HAVE you ever wondered what those big yellow rails on bike paths are for?

Well, it seems that even cyclists are in the dark over the true purpose of bicycle deflection rails with Ipswich Cycling Club president Geoff Stieler claiming they cause more harm than good.

"They're sort of a double-edged sword in some ways," Stieler said.

"I think the reason and intentions are a good idea, that it was to stop cars colliding with cyclists but the main problem with them is that they, ...well people weren't watching where they were going, they were sort of a height where people would hit them and they'd go over their handlebars.

"And the next problem is that because it actually narrows the path, as you get cyclists coming through with pedestrians then you've actually got less room.

"You can probably see they've got paint off them everywhere where people have been running into them."

Bicycle deflection rails, or banana bars, are prominent along Ipswich bike paths.

Brisbane City Council announced an end to the instalment of the rails in 2016 following community feedback.

Since then it has started replacing them with bollards.

In a Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) Road Planning & Design Manual released in 2015, it was recommended that deflection rails not be installed as a speed limiting device.

Ipswich City Council has also stopped installing the bars onto new bike path constructions, but a council spokesperson said there were no plans to remove existing rails.

"Council has not received any direct complaints from users where existing deflection bar applications are installed across the city," a spokesperson said.

"With regard to bikeways that council installs, we adhere to any TMR guidelines and technical notes of the time."

Mr Stieler said he remained hopeful some of the more troublesome rails could be removed in the future.

"It's going to depend on the location, I would imagine on a case by case basis, but if they're in a location where it narrows the path and means there's the chance of a collision is increased then ideally they should be removed," he said.